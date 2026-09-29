Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'freeze' contract talks with international midfielder

Leeds United have reportedly frozen contracts talks with midfielder Ilia Gruev.

The 26-year-old is currently on international duty away from Daniel Farke's side with Bulgaria, who commenced their UEFA Nations League C campaign with a 2-1 defeat by Luxembourg on Saturday afternoon.

Gruev is expected to be in the middle of the park once again on Tuesday night, when Bulgaria play host to Estonia in the same competition as the extended September/October powers on.

Another Elland Road hero on international duty, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is playing second fiddle to all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane in Thomas Tuchel's England squad, from which Phil Foden was omitted once again.

Due to an injury problem, the former Werder Bremen man Gruev has not earned a single minute in the top flight for Leeds this season, with the Whites sitting fifth in the Premier League table after five matches.

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Leeds freeze crucial Gruev talks?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds United have frozen talks over the long-term future of Gruev at Elland Road, where the influential midfielder signed from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in 2023 for around £5m.

The 26-year-old's current terms in West Yorkshire expire at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season, meaning that he is theoretically free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs after January 1, 2027.

However, both Farke's Leeds and Gruev remain relaxed with the situation, with the 28-time international desperate to return from his injury troubles and cement a spot as a starter in the Premier League.

Picking up a serious knee injury in a match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in April, the Bulgarian has not featured in a senior game for the Whites this term, although he has returned to action with the club's Under-21s side.

It is understood that Leeds are preparing to analyse Gruev's performances during the weeks following the international pause before deciding whether to open formal talks over a new contract.

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Who is Gruev battling against?

Firstly, Gruev must win the battle against his own injury problems, with the 26-year-old last featuring in the Premier League on April 18, when Leeds demolished Championship-bound Wolves 3-0.

Then there is a number of other quality midfielders ahead of the Bulgaria star in the pecking order at Elland Road, with Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka currently in possession of Farke's top-flight trust.

Gruev started 15 Premier League matches before his unfortunate knee injury last season, suggesting that he is certainly capable on the biggest stage when fit and firing.