Leeds United transfer news: Whites' Dan James stance 'revealed' ahead of January window

Leeds United have reportedly decided to entertain offers for Daniel James during the upcoming January transfer window.

The 28-year-old has been part of a Daniel Farke side who have made an excellent start to the 2026-27 campaign and currently sit fifth in the Premier League standings, unbeaten after five matches (W2 D3).

A shining light at the top end of the pitch, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is Leeds' leading goalscorer in the top flight and was recently likened to Manchester City star Erling Haaland by a former Elland Road favourite.

The towering attacker is currently on duty for Thomas Tuchel's England, who are preparing to face the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League at Fortuna Arena in Prague on Tuesday night.

After Saturday night's 3-2 Wembley defeat by reigning world and European champions Spain, the Three Lions realistically need a win here to get their table-topping ambitions back on track in the competition.

© Imago / Sportimage

Leeds to 'accept' James offers in 2027

According to Football Insider, Leeds have devised their James transfer strategy ahead of the upcoming January window and the summer period at the conclusion of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.

The report claims that James has fallen down the pecking order significantly over the summer, with the Elland Road club signing a number of new faces to bolster Farke's options on the flanks.

As a result, the speedy Wales international has failed to start a Premier League fixture so far this term, earning 52 minutes off the bench in games against Brentford, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

It is understood that Leeds are happy to keep the former Swansea City man at the club if the player is content with being a bench option in the top flight until the conclusion of the current campaign.

However, James is supposedly eyeing up a move away in order to secure regular first-team minutes, and the Whites would be willing to accept suitable offers for the 28-year-old in 2027.

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A sign of Leeds progression

Scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists across 36 second-tier matches in 2024-25, James was a key part of Farke's Leeds as they secured the Championship title and a return to the best division in the world.

However, the impact of the 28-year-old at Elland Road was waned significantly since the Whites' progression into the Premier League, highlighting how quickly the first XI in Yorkshire is improving.

The last-minute arrival of Jean-Matteo Bahoya during the summer transfer window has pushed James further down the pecking order, to the point where a January exit appears sensible.