Chelsea transfer news: Blues suffer major blow in pursuit of Enzo Fernandez replacement?

Chelsea have reportedly suffered a blow in their possible pursuit of Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu.

The 26-year-old is currently the captain at Elland Road and one of the first names on Daniel Farke's teamsheet, meaning that another Leeds enforcer is supposedly heading towards a potential departure in 2027.

Leeds have made an excellent start to the 2026-27 campaign, enjoying a five-game unbeaten run (W2 D3) at the beginning of the term, meaning that they sit in fifth spot in the Premier League standings.

Focusing on West London matters, Chelsea have proved to be the great entertainers this season, with their lethal-looking attack compensating for clear problems at the back end of the pitch.

Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer are the hottest offensive trio in the Premier League, however, a title charge appears extremely unlikely unless Xabi Alonso's side can tighten up in defence.

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Chelsea suffer blow in Ampadu pursuit?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are in the market for midfield reinforcements during 2027 after the high-profile departure of 2022 World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City over the summer.

The report claims that the Blues and a number of other Premier League clubs have been left impressed by the early-season performances of Leeds man Ampadu, who is currently on international duty with Wales.

There has been widespread speculation that Chelsea could make a swoop for their former academy graduate in the near future, however, it is believed that a 2027 move to Stamford Bridge is unlikely.

Following top-class displays at Elland Road over the past three years, Ampadu was recently handed a bumper new contract, committing his future to the West Yorkshire cause until the summer of 2030.

Despite admiring glances from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, Leeds have no intention of parting ways with the Welshman anytime soon, meaning that Chelsea are looking at alternative options.

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Chelsea's midfield problems

Due to the injury absences of Moises Caicedo and Reece James, Chelsea were forced to field a midfield duo of youngster Valentin Barco and 36-year-old standard-raiser Jordan Henderson against Brentford on September 18.

Alonso's side were overrun in the engine room at the Gtech Community Stadium, where goals from Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago and Fabio Carvalho secured a comfortable 3-0 victory for the hosts.

Chelsea's failure to bring Monaco star Lamine Camara to West London during the final knockings of the summer transfer window is beginning to seriously impact their chances of a genuine title push.