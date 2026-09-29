Preview: Greece vs Netherlands - prediction, team news, lineups

Greece will welcome Netherlands to Stadio Toumbas on Thursday night in League A Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League.

The hosts are top of the table with two wins from two games, with the visitors second on four points after one win and one draw.

Match preview

Greece managed to secure promotion from League B of the Nations League in 2024-25, winning 3-0 in the second leg of their promotion/relegation playoff clash with Scotland to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat.

While Greece initially built on that victory, winning their next three matches, including their opening World Cup qualifying fixture against Belarus (5-1), their form quickly took a turn for the worse.

Greece subsequently lost each of their next three World Cup qualifying matches, and despite winning one and drawing one of their final two games, a third-placed finish meant they disappointingly failed to qualify for the summer competition.

The first half of 2026 saw Greece's lacklustre form continue, losing two and drawing two of their four friendly fixtures, but Ivan Jovanovic's side have rebounded with a spectacular start to the Nations League this month.

Greece came from behind to dramatically defeat Serbia on matchday one, with Anastasios Douvikas scoring a 94th-minute winner, followed by a fantastic 1-0 win over Germany thanks to Dimitris Kourbelis' strike.

Consequently, Greece find themselves top of the League A Group 2 standings with maximum points after two matches, and they will be eager to maintain their flawless start when they take on Netherlands at home.

© Iconsport / Stanley Gontha, Pro Shots / Alamy

Netherlands, however, head into Thursday's clash enjoying a run of seven straight matches without defeat in 90 minutes, recording four wins and three draws - although they did lose on penalties to Morocco in the World Cup round of 32.

Netherlands have, in fact, lost just one of their last 22 matches across all competitions after 90 minutes, with new manager Xavi continuing that record in his first two matches.

The Spaniard was appointed following Netherlands' World Cup exit, and Xavi has overseen a draw and victory in his first two games at the helm.

Netherlands scored a 92nd-minute equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw with Germany in their opening Nations League fixture, although Oranje were unfortunate not to win altogether, creating 3.18xG to Germany's 1.45xG.

Xavi's side did manage to capitalise on their dominance on matchday two, with Mexx Meerdink's brace leading Netherlands to a 2-1 triumph over Serbia.

As a result, Netherlands sit second in League A Group 2 with four points, meaning a victory on Thursday would see Xavi's team leapfrog their hosts and move into first place.

Alongside Netherlands' impressive recent undefeated run in 90 minutes, the visitors will also draw confidence from their meetings with Greece, winning nine of their 11 clashes.

Greece form (all competitions):

Netherlands form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / KOEN VAN WEEL / ANP

Greece have fielded an unchanged core of players in each of their opening two wins in the Nations League, and Jovanovic is likely to rely on that same group on Thursday.

Changes elsewhere could see Charalampos Kostoulas and Dimitris Kourbelis, who scored the winner against Germany, come back into the starting team.

As for Netherlands, Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey are out with injuries, meaning Ruben van Bommel and Meerdink could start alongside Crysencio Summerville in attack.

Further back, an unchanged defence of Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk and Micky van de Ven should start once again.

Greece possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Karetsas, Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Tzolis; Kostoulas, Pavlidis

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, Veerman, Reijnders; Summerville, Meerdink, Van Bommel

We say: Greece 1-2 Netherlands

Greece may have got off to a flying start in the group, but Netherlands have looked superb in their opening two games and should have the quality to dominate this match and secure the victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.