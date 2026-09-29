Man City charges: Mauricio Pochettino claims Premier League "lived through a period of deception"

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has strongly criticised the Premier League landscape following widespread reports regarding Manchester City's 115 charges.

An independent tribunal has reportedly found the Citizens guilty of 114 financial breaches during a highly secretive hearing.

The allegations primarily relate to the provision of inaccurate financial information over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018.

City have consistently denied any wrongdoing and are widely expected to launch a rigorous appeal against the unprecedented verdicts.

Pochettino claims "damage" is impossible to repair

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Speaking through an interpreter to the Guardian via Sky Sports News, Pochettino stated that if the reports are accurate, the footballing world has simply been deceived during the extended period of Man City's success.

"At the end of the day, we went through something where sporting fairness didn't exist," said the USMNT boss. "So how do you repair everything that was damaged because of that? If it's true…we've lived through a period of deception."

The overarching sentiment among rival clubs is that any subsequent punishment will fail to adequately compensate those who ultimately suffered during that specific timeframe.

Pochettino firmly noted that whatever sanctions are eventually imposed on the Manchester club, it is impossible to undo the Citizens' historic wrongs.

"Whatever punishment, it's impossible to turn back time," added the ex-Chelsea boss.

"It's done a lot of damage. At the end of the day, many clubs followed the rules and some didn't."

City maintain their innocence and are willing to prove it to avoid severe punishment, with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak remaining resolute in his belief that the club will suffer no long-term harm during the ensuing lengthy legal process.

Pulis feels "cheated" over FA Cup final

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Pochettino is certainly not the only managerial figure left frustrated by the astonishing revelations emanating from the tribunal.

Former Stoke City boss Tony Pulis recently expressed his deep anger regarding their 1-0 defeat to Roberto Mancini's side in the 2011 FA Cup final.

The narrow victory at Wembley Stadium secured the first major trophy of the Sheikh Mansour era and kickstarted a modern decade of domestic dominance for the Etihad outfit.

"When do we get our FA Cup?" wrote Pulis in his BBC Sport column. "That is what all Stoke City fans have been asking me since the news broke on Friday that Manchester City had been found guilty of breaking the majority of the 115 financial rules they have been accused of breaching.

"I thought exactly the same. While the process is far from over because Manchester City are expected to appeal, I have to say this verdict and the whole situation has left a very sour taste in my mouth."

While the 68-year-old acknowledged that titles are unlikely to be handed back, he insisted that the entire situation has left him dissatisfied.