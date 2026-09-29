Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos considering 'spectacular' move for Liverpool legend

Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a move for Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Van Dijk has been one of the standout defenders in world football in recent years, making 380 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions since arriving from Southampton in 2018.

The 35-year-old's contract at Anfield is due to expire at the end of the season, though, and it remains to be seen whether he is offered an extension.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid have emerged as contenders for the Dutchman, who is believed to be open to a fresh challenge at this stage of his career.

AC Milan and Galatasaray have also been linked with his services, in addition to Inter Miami, should the defender decide to end his European career.

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Real Madrid 'eyeing' move for Liverpool's Van Dijk

Van Dijk has made six appearances for Liverpool this season, and he is currently representing Netherlands in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

Real Madrid signed Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer from Liverpool over the summer and could now return to Anfield to bring in Van Dijk.

It is understood that Los Blancos head coach Jose Mourinho wants to add another centre-back to his squad, as Raul Asencio is likely to be sold in 2027.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger only has a contract at Bernabeu until next summer; a departure on a free transfer for the 33-year-old is likely at this stage of proceedings.

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Real Madrid are expected to sign another centre-back in 2027

As a result, there should be space in the squad for a centre-back arrival, and although Van Dijk would want big wages, he would not command a transfer fee unless a new deal is signed.

Van Dijk is not the same player that he once was, but he remains a leading centre-back in world football and would be a standout signing for Real Madrid.

The defender has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Community Shield, the UEFA Super Cup, the Club World Cup and the Champions League at Liverpool.