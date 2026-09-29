Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats youngster 'gathering interest' from three EFL clubs

Sunderland youngster Trey Ogunsuyi has reportedly attracted interest from a number of EFL clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old is currently playing for the Under-21s side of the Black Cats, scoring four goals in just three Premier League 2 appearances so far, cementing himself as a star of the development division.

Focusing on first-team matters at the Stadium of Light, Regis Le Bris's side are struggling on the injury front, with Brian Brobbey, Dan Ballard and Noah Sadiki all picking up problems whilst on international duty.

The North-East giants are at risk of being without the spine of their first team before club football returns on October 10, when the Black Cats host Brighton & Hove Albion in the top flight.

Sunderland have made a solid start to life on the domestic and continental scene this season, however, they have won just one of their five top-flight contests, leaving them in 14th spot in the Premier League table.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Sunderland prodigy Ogunsuyi wanted by EFL clubs?

As per transfer specialist Alan Nixon, the performances of Sunderland Under-21s star Ogunsuyi have captured the attention of a number of clubs further down the English football pyramid in recent times.

The report claims that League One duo Bradford City and Luton Town are both eyeing up a January swoop for the 19-year-old, who has enjoyed two previous loan spells away from the Stadium of Light.

Looking to mount an ambitious challenge of the Bantams and the Hatters in the pursuit of Ogunsuyi, League Two outfit Fleetwood Town are also supposedly keen on the signing of the forward.

The Cod Army currently sit 14th in the fourth-tier standings after eight matches, and will hope the potential January arrival of the Sunderland youngster could help boost their chances of a top-seven finish.

Ogunsuyi's current deal with Sunderland expires during the summer of 2027, meaning that the teeanger is free to discuss any possible pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs from January 1, 2027.

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Sunderland's striking issue

Sunderland are weakened in the central-striking role following the recent hamstring injury sustained by target man Brobbey whilst on international duty for the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

Racking up three goal contributions in Haiti's 3-2 CONCACAF Nations League success over Trinidad and Tobago, Wilson Isidor is experiencing a much more pleasant time away from the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old will be a trusted figure at the top end of the pitch for Sunderland in the absence of Brobbey, meaning that Ogunsuyi is unlikely to break into the Premier League plans anytime soon.