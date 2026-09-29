Ipswich Town transfer news: Tractor Boys 'tracking' Champions League right-back ahead of January window

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in signing Bodo/Glimt defender Fredrik Sjovold in January.

The Tractor Boys have made a steady start to life back in the Premier League under Gary O'Neil, with Ipswich defeated 1-0 by Everton in their final match before the September/October international break.

The East Anglians are seemingly in the full-back market ahead of the New Year following the summer exit of backup option Conor Townsend, who has re-joined former club West Bromwich Albion.

Ipswich have collected a respectable total of six points from their opening five top-flight fixtures of the 2026-27 term, leaving them in 11th spot in the Premier League standings, ahead of both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Following the three-week international pause, the Tractor Boys return to competitive action on October 10, when relegation-threatened Fulham are the latest visitors to Portman Road in the top flight.

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Ipswich eyeing up Bodo/Glimt defender?

According to ontheminute.com, Ipswich are on the hunt for a new right-back option during the January transfer window, when head coach O'Neil will hope to see his survival push boosted by new arrivals.

The report claims that the Tractor Boys are 'tracking' Bodo/Glimt defender Sjovold, who is currently away on international duty with Norway for UEFA Nations League action against Portugal, Denmark and Wales.

It is understood that Ipswich are yet to submit a formal approach for the 23-year-old, however, the next steps of the East Anglians' pursuit could be taken over the coming weeks as the New Year approaches.

Sjovold is a right-back by trade but possesses the ability to invert into central midfield positions - a quality that is extremely attractive to Premier League clubs adopting a progressive style of play.

The Norway international was part of the Bodo/Glimt side that turned out to be the surprise package in the Champions League, reaching the last 16 before losing to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

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Ipswich's right-back situation

Making his full Premier League debut at Everton prior to the international break, Abdoul Ouattara is the latest right-back option for Ipswich as they look to make their starting XI competitive in the top flight.

Having played in the Champions League, Sjovold arguably possesses the greater pedigree when comparing the pair, however, Ouattara's experience in Ligue 1 must be valued over the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Sjovold's most recent Champions League match ended in a battering at the hands of Bayern Munich earlier this month.