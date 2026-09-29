Brentford transfer news: Bees among four Premier League clubs monitoring 'intriguing' Ligue 1 defender

Brentford are reportedly among four Premier League clubs interested in Rennes central defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal.

The 20-year-old was linked with a move to Brentford's West London rivals Fulham earlier this summer, but a move ultimately failed to materialise.

Ait Boudlal has since gone on to start in three of Rennes's first three Ligue 1 games of the 2026-27 season before linking up with Morocco for the extended international window.

There are believed to be plenty of clubs keeping a close eye on his performances for club and country, including the Bees.

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Brentford among Ait Boudlal suitors

According to TEAMtalk, Keith Andrews's side are among four Premier League clubs monitoring the player's progress as they weigh up whether to make a potential move in the future.

The report states that Ait Boudlal's age makes him an 'intriguing' target for clubs who want to buy emerging talent players who can develop into future stars

The seriousness of Brentford's interest is unclear at this stage, especially as they bolstered their central defensive options with the addition of Jannik Schuster in the summer window.

Andrews also has Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer and Benjamin Frederick in his centre-back department.

As a result, the Bees would most likely have to move at least one centre-back out if they were to seriously pursue a move for Ait Boudlal, who has a contract with Rennes until 2028.

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Which other teams are keen on Ait Boudlal?

The TEAMtalk report also suggests that Newcastle United view Ait Boudlal as a 'player of interest' as they draw up a list of defensive targets for 2027.

Everton and newly-promoted Hull City are also said to be among the centre-back's Premier League admirers.

The four English sides will have to be wary of further interest from Spain, Germany and Italy.