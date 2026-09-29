Preview: Republic of Ireland vs Austria - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to extend their long unbeaten streak on home turf, the Republic of Ireland will welcome Austria to Dublin on Thursday evening.

After both won their second UEFA Nations League game last weekend, they continue their League B Group 3 campaign with a clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Match preview

Following weeks of speculation and scrutiny, Ireland finally took to the field for their controversial meeting with Israel on Sunday, after some doubt that the game would go ahead.

Overshadowed by protests back home, and amid widespread appeals for a boycott, the players ultimately voted to proceed.

While Heimir Hallgrimsson's team were officially visitors for the second of four quickfire fixtures, the match took place in neutral Hungary.

Few fans were present for a stunning first-half display by the Boys in Green, who struck three times without reply, with star man Troy Parrott scoring his seventh goal in five competitive games.

Not only did that get them off the mark in Group 3 but it was also a huge improvement on an opening-day defeat to Kosovo, in which they managed just a single shot on target.

Now, Hallgrimsson's side can return to home turf, having won five and drawn three of their last eight games at the Aviva Stadium; including a 2-0 win over Portugal in World Cup qualifying, they have also kept clean sheets in each of the last four.

However, Ireland trail their next visitors by 32 places in FIFA's world rankings, while they have only won one of the last 10 meetings.

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Aside from that lone loss in November 2016, Austria have won six and drawn the other three, so history suggests they should start favourites.

Present form leans the same way, as Ralf Rangnick's men reached the knockout phase at this year's World Cup and have since won both Nations League matches 3-1.

During the previous edition, only two teams scored more goals at League B level, and they have certainly continued along that same vein.

First, they dispatched 10-man Israel courtesy of two late strikes in Linz, before cruising to a more comfortable victory on Sunday: Austria led Kosovo 3-0 by the hour mark in Vienna and secured maximum points, which leaves them top of the table.

Despite finishing second in their group two years ago, Das Team were beaten by Serbia in the playoffs and missed out on promotion, so they aim to claim first place this season.

As a result, they must seek three more points in midweek, even if Ireland's home form has substantially improved in recent months.

Republic of Ireland Nations League form:

L

W

Austria Nations League form:

W

W

Team News

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Amid a slate of four competitive games in the space of 11 days, Ireland boss Hallgrimsson may make changes to the starting XI that fared so well in Debrecen.

With resources stretched by earlier withdrawals, Stoke City midfielder Bosun Lawal has been called into the squad after recovering from a hamstring strain.

His arrival boosts numbers, with Jack Taylor, Mikey Johnston, Evan Ferguson, Jamie McGrath and Josh Cullen all injured; former skipper Seamus Coleman and current captain Nathan Collins are also unavailable.

Jack Moylan could feature again, after scoring his fourth goal in as many international appearances, while it remains to be seen if Parrott will be rested.

Like Coleman, Austria's longest-serving player David Alaba was not selected - he was also without a club before joining Udinese last week.

Another stalwart, Marcel Sabitzer is on a break from national team duty, but key man Konrad Laimer should now be ready after recovering from an adductor problem.

Paul Wanner and Nikolas Veratschnig picked up knocks against Kosovo and have returned to their respective clubs; Sunderland centre-back Kevin Danso must serve a suspension.

In the likely absence of Michael Gregoritsch, who led the line against Israel but came off with an ankle injury, either Sasa Kalajdzic, Christoph Lang or Junior Adamu should start up front.

Romano Schmid has already created six chances in this Nations League campaign, and the Frosinone forward is set to link midfield and attack.

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Abankwah, Egan, O'Shea; O'Brien, Molumby, Knight, Manning; Ogbene, Moylan; Parrott

Austria possible starting lineup:

A. Schlager; Posch, Lienhart, Affengruber, Wober; Siewald, X. Schlager; Wimmer, Schmid, Wanner; Adamu

We say: Republic of Ireland 2-2 Austria

Although Austria are group favourites for a reason, Ireland have strung together some good results on home soil and are incrementally improving.

So, the hosts can fight hard for a point that ends their visitors' perfect start to Group 3 while keeping themselves in the mix for promotion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.