Fulham transfer news: European giants 'shortlist' Bernd Leno for backup role

Bayern Munich have reportedly emerged as a potential suitor for Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Manuel Neuer is still regarded as Vincent Kompany's first-choice option at the Allianz Arena, having featured in five of the club's seven competitive games this season.

However, Neuer, who will turn 40 in March, is expected to bring the curtain down on his glittering career at the end of the season.

That would open the door for 23-year-old Jonas Urbig to take over the number one spot from Bayern's long-serving goalkeeper.

But with Sven Ulreich also likely to retire, Bayern would need to sign a new goalkeeper who could be a strong number two for Urbig.

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Bayern add Leno to transfer shortlist

According to Bild, Bayern have used the current international window to hold internal talks about potential goalkeeper targets.

The Bavarians have added Leno's name to their list of options, sensing a deal would not be too difficult to agree.

The goalkeeper has entered the final 12 months of his contract, although Fulham do have an option to extend by a further year.

Despite holding an option, Fulham would struggle to command a significant fee should Bayern come calling next summer.

There is a sense that the 34-year-old goalkeeper would be open to the prospect of ending his career back home in Germany.

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Leno's importance to Fulham

While Leno may be entering the latter stages of his career, he remains an integral part of the Fulham squad and is still the undisputed number one in his fifth season with the club.

Leno has helped establish Fulham back in the top flight with 33 clean sheets in 155 top-flight appearances.

If he were to depart, the Cottagers would face a tough task of finding a goalkeeper who can match Leno's quality and consistency.