Preview: Denmark vs Portugal - prediction, team news, lineups

Portugal will be aiming to make it three wins from their opening three fixtures in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they take on Denmark on Thursday night.

Jorge Jesus' side are top of Group 4 of League A on six points, while Denmark are third, having claimed three points from their opening two matches in the tournament.

Match preview

Denmark opened their 2026-27 Nations League challenge with a 3-2 defeat to Norway, but they will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 win over Wales - three points from two games has left them in second spot in Group 4 of League A ahead of this contest.

Brian Riemer's side have two more games in this international period, facing Portugal on Thursday evening before tackling Wales on Sunday night.

Denmark now have a record of 13 wins, five draws and eight defeats from their 26 matches in the Nations League, and this is their fourth straight tournament in League A.

The Red and Whites have tackled Portugal on 18 previous occasions, boasting a record of four wins, two draws and 12 defeats against Thursday's opponents.

The pair locked horns in the last Nations League, with Denmark winning 1-0 on home soil, before Portugal recorded a 5-2 victory in the reverse fixture.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Portugal have been victorious in four of their last five matches against Denmark and will enter Thursday's clash as the favourites, bidding to make it three straight wins in the 2026-27 tournament.

Jesus' side posted a 1-0 win over Wales in their section opener on September 24, before recording a 2-1 victory over Norway last time out to move onto six points.

Portugal are now preparing for matches against Denmark and Norway, before concluding their League A Group 4 campaign against Denmark and Wales in November.

Selecao das Quinas are the reigning Nations League champions, beating Spain on penalties in the final of the 2024-25 tournament, and they are the most successful team in this competition, having secured two titles.

It has been a strong start to Jesus' time in charge of Portugal, but he faces a major decision in this match when it comes to a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, with the legendary forward an unused substitute against Norway last time out.

Denmark Nations League form:

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Denmark form (all competitions):

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Portugal Nations League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Denmark suffered a major injury blow against Wales last time out, with Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu picking up a hamstring injury, which has led to him returning to his club.

Mohamed Daramy impressed as Dorgu's replacement, and the 24-year-old could now be introduced into the starting side for the contest with Portugal.

The rest of the side could be unchanged from the Wales match, including a start at centre-forward for Rasmus Hojlund, who has 14 goals in 37 caps for his country.

As for Portugal, Bruno Fernandes has returned to training after missing the clash with Norway last time out, and the Manchester United captain is expected to come back into the XI.

Ronaldo is also likely to return, having been left on the bench against Norway, but dropping Goncalo Ramos would be controversial given that the AC Milan forward was on the scoresheet in the team's last match.

Vitinha is expected to be back in the middle of midfield, with Ramos, Joao Palhinha and Francisco Conceicao potentially dropping out from the team that started last time out.

Denmark possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Kristensen, Andersen, Provstgaard, Maehle; Hjulmand, Hojbjerg; Isaksen, Damsgaard, Daramy; Hojlund

Portugal possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes, J Neves; Felix, Ronaldo, Neto

We say: Denmark 1-2 Portugal

This is a testing match for Portugal, as Denmark have a lot of quality. However, it has been a strong start to their Nations League defence, and we are backing Jesus' side to navigate their way to another narrow win.