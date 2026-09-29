Man United suffer fresh defensive injury blow as Michael Carrick faces potential crisis in key area

Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui was forced off injured while representing Morocco in their Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Lesotho on Wednesday.

Mazraoui slid into a challenge with Neo Mokhachane and came off worse in the encounter, with the full-back seemingly suffering an issue when he hit the ground.

The 28-year-old will now be assessed before the best course of action is determined.

However, it would be a surprise to see him involved in Morocco's final game during this international period, which is a friendly against Ghana on Sunday.

© Imago

Mazraoui suffers injury during Morocco clash

Mazraoui has made five appearances for Man United this season, including three in the Premier League.

Any absence would be a concern for Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick given that Patrick Dorgu has also suffered an injury while representing Denmark.

There are fears that Dorgu could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Mazraoui is another left-back option for Man United, but his absence alongside Dorgu would leave Harry Amass as the only back-up to Luke Shaw in that area of the field.

The 20-time English champions had been keen to sign a new left-back over the summer, with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall their leading target in that area of the field.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man United facing potential issue at left-back

However, the club ultimately decided against bringing in another left-sided full-back.

Shaw recently missed three games through injury, so the fact that two more players in that area of the field have suffered fitness issues is a major concern for Carrick's side.

Man United will be back in Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10.