Barcelona transfer news: La Liga champions eye 22-year-old who has 'dazzled' club chief Deco

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Sporting Lisbon defender Ivan Fresneda.

The 22-year-old made 26 appearances for Real Valladolid's first team before making the move to Portuguese giants Sporting in August 2023, penning a five-year contract in Lisbon.

The Spaniard has impressed during his time at Sporting, representing the club on 89 occasions in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering four assists.

Fresneda has gained Champions League experience during his time in Lisbon, making 14 appearances in the competition, while he is currently with the Spain squad that is playing in the group stage of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League.

It is understood that Barcelona wanted to sign Fresneda in 2023, but the Catalan outfit decided to instead bring in Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Barcelona 'considering' 2027 move for Fresneda

Arsenal, Roma and Napoli are among the clubs to be linked with Fresneda over the recent transfer window, but Sporting signalled that he would not be allowed to leave for under his €80m (£68.4m) release clause.

According to O Jogo, Sporting are attempting to sign Fresneda to a new contract, but if he refuses to commit his future to the Lisbon outfit, then a permanent exit is expected in 2027.

The report claims that Barcelona's sporting director Deco is 'dazzled' by Fresneda, viewing the right-back as the ideal player to boost the squad next year.

Deco allegedly believes that Fresneda could fit perfectly into Hansi Flick's system at Camp Nou.

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Fresneda arrival could allow Kounde to leave Barcelona

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Jules Kounde's future at Barcelona, with the Catalan outfit thought to be willing to let him leave in 2027.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are among the clubs to be linked with the France international, who is no longer a certain starter for the La Liga champions.

Kounde has only started once for Barcelona in La Liga this season, with Eric Garcia instead being preferred at right-back by head coach Flick.

The 27-year-old is a player capable of raising a healthy transfer fee, and a move for Fresneda could open the door for Kounde to depart Camp Nou next year.