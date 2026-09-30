Barcelona handed 'key' Raphinha update after injury on Brazil duty sparks 'major' fears

Barcelona attacker Raphinha could reportedly be available for his team's next match against Getafe on October 10, with a serious injury for the Brazilian being ruled out.

Alarm bells were raised at Barcelona when Raphinha was substituted at the interval of Brazil's international friendly with Australia on Tuesday due to a thigh injury.

The Brazilian Football Confederation communicated at the break that the attacker was suffering with "discomfort in his right thigh", but a further update was not provided by Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti in his post-match press conference.

Raphinha had problems with his right thigh in 2025-26, with his biggest absence coming between September 2025 and November 2025, missing 13 games for club and country.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Initial tests 'rule out' serious issue for Barca's Raphinha

The 29-year-old had three more issues with his right thigh in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, and there was naturally huge concern at Barcelona when the news came that he was forced off while representing his country.

Raphinha has had an incredible start to the season for Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and registering three assists in eight appearances.

The attacker has now left the Brazil camp to return to Barcelona, but it is understood that there is good news when it comes to the injury situation.

According to journalist Javi Miguel, initial examinations have ruled out a serious problem, with the forward instead suffering an impact injury which has caused some swelling.

It is understood that Raphinha will have another examination in Barcelona on Thursday, but the expectation is that the same report will be returned.

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Raphinha could be available for Barca's next game on October 10

Raphinha could therefore be available for Barcelona's next game against Getafe on October 10.

Barcelona will be cautious when it comes to the Brazilian, though, and it would not be a surprise if he was instead kept back for the Champions League clash with Galatasaray on October 13.

A busy end to next month will also see the Catalan side face Real Betis and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of El Clasico at home to Real Madrid on October 25.