Chelsea transfer news: heavyweight rival emerges for the Blues in the Kounde race

Jules Kounde is edging closer to the exit after a difficult start to the season at Barcelona. Tracked by chelsea, the French international has also caught the eye of another major European side.

Spanish outlet AS recently reported on Barcelona's looming wage-bill problems, with the 27-year-old right-back emerging as the ideal candidate for the Catalan club's hierarchy to balance the books, given that Kounde earns a very high salary — €15.6m (£13.3m) per year, according to Foot Mercato — relative to his current standing at the club.

According to Sport, a wave of departures is being planned for the upcoming transfer windows, including two in January, with Jules Kounde considered the ideal candidate for a sale.

Bayern Munich join Premier League interest in Kounde

© Iconsport / Harry Langer / dpa

However, according to information from Sport, Bayern Munich have now followed the Premier League clubs in looking into the Frenchman's situation, with Kounde recently called up by Zinedine Zidane for his first France squad.

The Bavarian giants are seriously considering a departure from their defence in the January window: that of Kim Min-jae.

The 29-year-old South Korean, who earns €8m (£6.8m) per year, is valued by Bayern Munich at €40m (£34m), and a number of clubs are keen on a transfer in the coming weeks, including Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in the Premier League, as well as AC Milan, given the centre-back's spell in Serie A with Napoli between 2022 and 2023.

Should a sale go through, Bayern Munich intend to reinvest in a replacement.

Chelsea's long-standing interest in Kounde

© Imago / NurPhoto

Jules Kounde, used mainly at right-back for Barcelona and for the French national team in recent years, is one of Bayern's main targets to replace Kim Min-jae, albeit in a central role.

According to Sport, however, the Bundesliga leaders are also considering a move for Tomas Araujo, Benfica's 24-year-old centre-back, whose asking price stands at around €35m (£30m).

Kounde's price tag is somewhat higher than that of the Portuguese defender, with a figure of €50m (£42.5m) reported for several weeks, unless Barcelona demand more, potentially €60m (£51m), for a sale in the middle of the season.

Either way, the Frenchman appears to be playing his last season in Catalonia, barring a surprising turnaround, sporting or otherwise, in the coming weeks.

Chelsea have a long history of interest in Kounde, having made a concerted push for the defender as far back as 2022, only to be gazumped by Barcelona late in that transfer window when he was still at Sevilla.

The Blues were again credited with an interest earlier this year amid Barcelona's growing financial concerns, though reports at the time suggested Chelsea had cooled their pursuit in favour of younger defensive targets.