Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'alerted' to £45m defender as Xabi Alonso green lights January swoop

Chelsea have been alerted to Jules Kounde's potential availability ahead of the January transfer window, with Barcelona reportedly prepared to consider the defender's future.

The France international is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, while Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is understood to be keen on his versatility.

Kounde could reportedly be available for as little as £45m, with the 27-year-old also attracting interest from Bayern Munich and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Xabi Alonso approves Chelsea move for Jules Kounde

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Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring Kounde's situation at Barcelona, with TEAMtalk revealing that the defender is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues came extremely close to signing Kounde in 2022 before Barcelona won the race for his signature, but their interest has remained despite missing out on the former Sevilla star.

Kounde has since established himself as one of Europe's leading right-backs while also proving capable of operating at centre-back.

However, his situation at Barcelona has changed under Hansi Flick. The Frenchman has started just one LaLiga game this season, with Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo often preferred.

Barcelona have reportedly indicated to Kounde's camp that they will look to sell him in 2027, while a January departure is also being discussed.

Alonso is understood to be keen on bringing Kounde to Chelsea, with his ability to cover multiple positions particularly appealing.

Chelsea need major defensive upgrades in January

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Kounde could solve several problems for Chelsea at once, which makes their reported interest understandable.

Centre-back remains arguably the biggest area requiring attention, having conceded more goals (12) than any other team so far this season, and Kounde would give Alonso an experienced option who can immediately strengthen that position.

His versatility would also be valuable at right-back, where Reece James' recurring fitness problems have made consistency difficult. Chelsea are also considering Malo Gusto's future, potentially creating another opening for Kounde.

Reports have placed Kounde's potential price around £45m, although Barcelona's eventual asking price remains unclear and could be higher given the level of interest.

For Chelsea, the opportunity to sign a proven defender who can cover two positions could make Kounde an attractive January target.

The biggest question will be whether Barcelona are genuinely prepared to sanction a mid-season sale and whether Chelsea can agree a fee that reflects the defender's value without overpaying.