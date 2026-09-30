Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'show interest' in 'monster' Harry Kane teammate available for £34m

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly expressed an interest in Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae ahead of the January transfer window.

The South Korea international has been given permission to find a new club, with Bayern valuing the experienced defender for a bargain fee.

Spurs are among the Premier League clubs showing interest, although Aston Villa are also monitoring a player who was once described as a "complete defender" by England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Spurs show interest in Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae

© Imago

Bayern are reportedly prepared to part ways with Kim after the centre-back fell down the pecking order under Vincent Kompany.

The Bundesliga giants have valued the 29-year-old at around €40m (£34m) and are keen to recoup a significant fee while also saving around €8m (£7m) in annual wages.

Tottenham have already shown interest in Kim, while Aston Villa and AC Milan are also understood to have asked about his availability.

Kim established his reputation as one of European football's most imposing defenders during his time at Napoli, earning the nickname 'The Monster' thanks to his aggressive approach and physical strength.

His profile has previously attracted praise from Mourinho, who revealed he wanted to sign Kim while he was in charge of Spurs.

Does Roberto De Zerbi need another centre-back at Spurs?

© Imago / Sven Simon

A move for Kim would certainly make sense from a quality perspective, but Tottenham arguably do not have an obvious need to spend £34m on another centre-back.

Spurs have invested significantly in their defence in recent transfer windows and De Zerbi already has several options to choose from in the position.

However, Kim's experience and physical qualities would give the Tottenham boss another proven option, particularly if injuries or a lack of consistency become an issue.

A player of Kim's experience and quality becoming available for around £34m could represent an opportunity worth exploring, even if centre-back is not currently the most pressing position in the squad.

For now, Tottenham's interest appears to be at the exploratory stage, but Kim's availability could make him one to watch when the January window opens.