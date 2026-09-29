Olise to demand £170m release clause as condition of new Bayern deal

Michael Olise is prepared to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich — but only if the club agree to insert a release clause of around £170m into the deal, according to Bild. The French forward, 24, turned down the chance to pursue a move to Real Madrid during the summer and chose to remain in Bavaria, but his representatives are seeking a mechanism that would give him the power to control any future exit.

Bayern Munich want to extend Olise's current deal, which runs until 2029, through to 2032, and are prepared to significantly increase his salary as part of the offer. He currently earns around £12m per year. The club want to bring him in line with Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala — both earning in the region of £21m annually — making him one of the highest-paid players at the Allianz Arena. Despite that offer, Bayern have not yet received a positive response from Olise's camp.

Bayern Munich transfer news: the Real Madrid shadow over Olise's future

The demand for a release clause carries specific significance given the events of this summer. According to L'Equipe, Olise held conversations with Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni during the World Cup about a potential switch to Real Madrid. With no exit clause in his current contract, however, Bayern were able to block any departure outright.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Real Madrid officially denied any contact with Olise or his representatives, and Bayern sporting director Max Eberl rejected claims that Olise had asked to leave the club. Regardless of the public statements, the release clause request makes clear that Olise wants to ensure he is not in the same position again should another top club come calling.

Bayern Munich transfer news: what Olise brings to the table

The French winger's leverage in these negotiations is significant. Signed from Crystal Palace for around £45m in 2024, Olise delivered one of the outstanding individual campaigns at the 2026 World Cup — breaking Pele's long-standing record for assists in a single edition of the tournament — and established himself as one of the most decisive attackers in the competition.

At club level, Olise remains central to everything Bayern do going forward, operating alongside Kane, Luis Diaz and Musiala in one of Europe's most potent attacking units. He scored the winning goal against Belgium in the Nations League before the current international break as Bavaria sit second in the Bundesliga table, two points behind Borussia Dortmund.