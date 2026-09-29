Preview: Japan vs Ecuador - prediction, team news, lineups

Japan will look to maintain their impressive form when they face Ecuador in an international friendly at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on Friday.

The Samurai Blue have won back-to-back friendlies against South American opposition, while Ecuador head into the contest looking to respond after suffering a heavy defeat to South Korea.

Match preview

Japan progressed to the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup after remaining unbeaten in Group F, collecting five points, including a commanding 4-0 victory over Tunisia.

In the round of 32, Japan made a strong start against Brazil when Kaishu Sano scored inside the opening 30 minutes, but the Selecao fought back to win 2-1.

Casemiro restored parity in the 56th minute, while Gabriel Martinelli completed the comeback after latching onto a fabulous pass from Bruno Guimaraes to break Japanese hearts.

Japan have since played two friendly matches, beating Uruguay 3-1 before securing a 2-1 victory over Venezuela ahead of Friday's clash.

© Imago / Nico Herbetz

In contrast, Ecuador had to toil hard to reach the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup after losing their opening game 1-0 to Ivory Coast.

Ecuador then secured a frustrating 0-0 draw against Curacao before booking their place in the knockout rounds by defeating Germany 2-1 in their final group game.

In the knockout stage, Ecuador were thoroughly outplayed by Mexico, falling 2-0 behind in the first half before being reduced to 10 men when Piero Hincapie was shown a red card.

Their preparations for the friendlies ended with a 3-0 defeat to South Korea, with Marcelo Gallardo's side conceding all three goals in the second half.

Japan form (all competitions):

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Ecuador form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Hajime Moriyasu has made plenty of changes to his starting XI across the two friendlies, and he is likely to continue shuffling the pack once again.

Tomoki Hayakawa could return in goal, while Hiroki Ito is likely to come back into the defence. Daichi Kamada and Ao Tanaka could form a midfield partnership, while Ayase Ueda may start after impressing against Uruguay.

For Ecuador, midfielder Gonzalo Plata is absent after picking up a muscular injury, but otherwise Gallardo has a full squad available for selection.

The defeat in their last match could prompt Gallardo to make changes in attack, with Anthony Valencia, Alan Minda and John Mercado all pushing for starting roles.

Japan possible starting lineup:

Hayakawa; Matsuki, Seko, Itakura, Ito; Kamada, Tanaka; Doan, Nakamura, Ueda; Maeda

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Galindez; Estupinan, Pacho, Porozo, Preciado; Vite, Franco; Minda, Valencia, Mercado; Caicedo

We say: Japan 2-1 Ecuador

Japan have already shown encouraging form since the disappointment of the World Cup, picking up two wins in their last two matches.

However, they have conceded in both games and could once again be vulnerable at the back, with another victory expected but a clean sheet unlikely.

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