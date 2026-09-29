Argentina news: Roma explain decision to block Paulo Dybala, Nahuel Molina from Lionel Messi farewell game

Roma have defended their decision to block Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina from attending Lionel Messi's final Argentina appearance.

The South American nation are preparing to bid farewell to their greatest player after Messi announced his decision to retire from international football last month.

Messi will make his 208th and final Argentina appearance in the friendly against Benin on October 6, where teammates past and present are set to celebrate his glittering international career.

However, two players who have shared an Argentina dressing room with Messi have been denied the chance to attend the farewell match.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Roma block Dybala, Molina from attending Messi's farewell match

Dybala was not called up by Lionel Scaloni, while Molina is serving a seven-match ban for his involvement in the on-field clashes after the 2026 World Cup final.

As a result, Roma would have to give the pair permission to travel to Buenos Aires to attend the game at the Estadio Monumental, which is something they have decided against doing.

Roma released a statement on Tuesday evening explaining why they have taken the decision to block Dybala and Molina from travelling to Argentina.

The statement read: "AS Roma announces that Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will not attend the event being held in Argentina for the match between Argentina and Benin on 6 October.

"The club acknowledges the significance of the occasion for both players, who share a close bond with Lionel Messi and were part of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning team alongside him.

"The decision has been made for sporting and logistical reasons, taking into account the length of the intercontinental journey and the proximity of the Club’s upcoming competitive fixtures.

"AS Roma has the utmost respect for Lionel Messi and his extraordinary career and wishes him and the Argentine Football Association a very special evening."

© Imago / Insidefoto

When is Roma's next Serie A match

Argentina's clash against Benin will kick off at 8pm local time on Tuesday, October 6, which would be 1am CEST on Wednesday, October 7.

Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini's side are set to return to Serie A action against Como on Sunday, October 11 at 12:30pm CEST.

While there are over four days between the two matches, Roma are wary that a round trip that will include more than 28 hours of flight time is less than ideal preparation for an important league fixture.