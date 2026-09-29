Why no Argentina player will wear Lionel Messi's number 10 shirt in next two friendlies

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has revealed that the number 10 shirt will not be worn before Lionel Messi's farewell appearance.

Last month, Messi announced his retirement from international football, explaining that he had "nothing left to give" for his country.

But before he officially walks away, Argentina's all-time appearance holder will feature one last time for his country in the friendly against Benin at the Estadio Monumental on October 6.

First, Argentina will return to action for the first time since the World Cup final in Wednesday's friendly against Bolivia.

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Scaloni to delay decision over number 10 shirt

Scaloni's charges will then take on Burkina Faso on Saturday before they turn their focus to Messi's farewell game.

The Argentina boss has already confirmed that Cristian Romero will take over the captain's armband from Messi, but he has delayed any decision on who will wear the number 10 jersey going forward.

Speaking in Tuesday's pre-match press conference, Scaloni said: "We aren't obligated to assign it for these matches, so we won't give it to anyone until Leo's farewell game.

"The idea is for someone to eventually take it on, given how special it is to wear. We just haven't decided who yet."

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Paz in mix to take iconic jersey

Nico Paz is understood to be one of the frontrunners to take the number 10 jersey once Messi finishes his international career.

The Real Madrid academy product made just two appearances at the 2026 World Cup, but is seen by many as the player who will replace Messi in the starting lineup going forward.

While it is virtually impossible to reach the heights Messi achieved, there is plenty of excitement around Paz's potential following his exploits with Italian side Como.

The 22-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided 20 assists in 81 appearances for Cesc Fabregas's side, including four goal contributions in six competitive matches this term.