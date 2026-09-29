Czech Republic 0-2 England: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Anthony Gordon inspires Three Lions to UEFA Nations League win

Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane were on the scoresheet as England recorded a 2-0 victory over Czech Republic in Tuesday's UEFA Nations League fixture.

The Three Lions entered the match off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Spain, but second-half goals from Gordon and Kane saw Thomas Tuchel's side triumph at Fortuna Arena.

The result has left England second in Group 3 of League A, three points behind leaders Spain, who were 4-1 winners over Croatia on the night.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Job done for England. Vintage? Not quite. A-much needed win? Very much so.

It was always going to be difficult for Czech Republic to secure a positive result once they were reduced to 10 men in just the 25th minute of the contest; Pavel Sulc's challenge on Elliot Anderson was rash, and it cost his side badly at Fortuna Arena.

The first goal was always going to be important, and it came for in-form Gordon, before Kane made sure of the points for England with a finish in the 69th minute.

Perhaps the biggest positive for Tuchel was the clean sheet; indeed, it was a first England shut-out in six matches.

England needed to bounce back from the disappointment of the Spain result, and that was the case on Tuesday - it is onwards and upwards for the time being at least.

CZECH REPUBLIC VS. ENGLAND HIGHLIGHTS

25th min: Pavel Sulc (Czech Republic) red card

Czech Republic DOWN TO 10 MEN! ?



Pavel Šulc sees red for a dangerous challenge on Elliot Anderson#ITVFootball | @England pic.twitter.com/B2YOLuS0vL — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 29, 2026

Czech Republic are reduced to 10 men in the 25th minute of the match, as Sulc is sent off for a poor challenge on England midfielder Anderson.

The initial decision was yellow card, but it was changed to a red following advice from VAR.

Anthony Gordon goal vs. Czech Republic (47th min, Czech Republic 0-1 England)

TRENT ➡️ GORDON ⚽️?



Anthony Gordon can't stop scoring for England, 3️⃣ goals in his last 4️⃣ games for England ???????#ITVFootball | @England pic.twitter.com/iej0PCW8Ar — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 29, 2026

England make the breakthrough early in the second period, as Gordon heads a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold into the bottom corner; the Three Lions have lift-off here.

Harry Kane goal vs. Czech Republic (69th min, Czech Republic 0-2 England)

KANE DOUBLES ENGLAND'S LEAD ?



Harry Kane in the right place at the right time for the Three Lions ?#ITVFootball | @England pic.twitter.com/Od9x5kXOsH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 29, 2026

Kane doubles England's lead in the 69th minute of the contest, with the club captain firing the ball into the back of the net from inside the box - that might end any hopes of a comeback for the hosts.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTHONY GORDON

That is now three goals in his last three England appearances for Gordon, who put in an excellent performance for the Three Lions on Tuesday night.

Gordon caused Czech Republic all sorts of problems with his pace and movement, and his clever header sent Tuchel's side on their way to all three points.

The Barcelona attacker should have had an assist to his name late on, but his excellent cross was headed just wide by Morgan Rogers.

CZECH REPUBLIC VS. ENGLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Czech Republic 34%-66% England

Shots: Czech Republic 6-22 England

Shots on target: Czech Republic 1-10 England

Corners: Czech Republic 1-6 England

Fouls: Czech Republic 9-12 England

BEST STAT

2 - James Trafford is the first England goalkeeper other than Jordan Pickford to start consecutive games since Nick Pope in September 2022.



Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/rLESHPlZEJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

England's third game during this international break comes away to Croatia on Saturday evening, before welcoming Czech Republic to Wembley three days later.

Czech Republic, meanwhile, now face a trip to Spain to tackle the world champions on Saturday evening, before heading to Wembley on October 6 for the reverse clash with England.