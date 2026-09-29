Preview: Germany vs Serbia - prediction, team news, lineups

Germany look to kick off October on a positive note as they welcome Serbia to the Allianz Arena on Thursday for their latest UEFA Nations League fixture.

Neither side managed to win either of their opening two matches, and both will be aiming to return to winning ways.

Match preview

A 1-1 draw away to the Netherlands in Jurgen Klopp’s first game in charge represented a decent start, despite the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser, but Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Greece courtesy of Dimitris Kourbelis's 74th-minute strike was underwhelming by all accounts.

Die Mannschaft are now winless in four matches since their final World Cup group-stage game against Ecuador and have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven straight outings, dating back to a pre-World Cup friendly with the United States.

Originally tipped as favourites to top League A, Group 2, Germany now find themselves on course for the relegation playoffs, sitting third ahead of Klopp’s return to a stadium where he enjoyed memorable battles while manager of Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Already three points behind the Netherlands and a further two adrift of Greece, Germany cannot afford to drop points in their next outing, especially with the top two facing each other.

However, their record against Serbia suggests a tricky assignment could be on the cards, with the previous three meetings producing one win each and a draw.

Klopp made the unusual decision to name two separate squads of a combined 44 players for the international break, and Thursday’s fixture gives the second group a major opportunity to make an impact and get Germany’s Nations League campaign back on track.

© Imago / MN Press Photo

Albeit further along in their transition, Serbia are still adjusting to life under new boss Veljko Paunovic, who is nearing his 10th game in charge since replacing long-serving manager Dragan Stojkovic at the end of his four-year reign in October 2025.

Paunovic has struggled to find consistency, with Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands marking his sixth loss in eight matches, and Serbia losing four games in a row for the first time in over 20 years to sit bottom of League A, Group 2.

While the 49-year-old’s job is safe for now, having previously managed Serbia at youth level, he will be well aware that results need to improve quickly.

Both of Orlovi’s Nations League defeats have come by a single goal, and while that could suggest a competitive edge, it has mainly been due to poor finishing by their opponents; Serbia have allowed eight big chances across two matches, four of which came in the second half of their most recent outing.

Thursday’s visitors have also been guilty of slow starts, conceding the opening goal in eight of their last 10 matches and trailing at half-time in seven of their last eight.

They cannot afford a repeat in Munich if they are to take anything against a Germany side expected to fly out of the blocks in their quest to bounce back from an ongoing wobble.

Germany Nations League form:

D

L

Germany form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

D

L

Serbia Nations League form:

L

L

Serbia form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz has withdrawn from international duty after picking up an injury in Germany’s Nations League opener, although he was unlikely to feature regardless.

With Klopp expected to make changes, Malick Thiaw and Waldemar Anton could start at centre-back, with David Raum and Ridle Baku operating as full-backs.

Tom Bischof, who recently featured for the Under-21s against Latvia, is in contention to make an appearance for the senior side here.

Dusan Tadic earned his record-extending 113th cap for Serbia last time out, moving seven clear of Aleksandar Mitrovic at the top of the nation's all-time appearance list.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic absent from the squad, much of the goalscoring responsibility has fallen to Luka Jovic, who found the net against the Netherlands.

Jovic also scored against Germany in the nations' last meeting, making him one to watch here.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Baku, Anton, Thiaw, Raum; Janelt, Pavlovic; Adeyemi, Bischof, Wirtz; Burkardt

Serbia possible starting lineup:

V Milinkovic-Savic; Terzic, Pavlovic, Babic, Nadeljkovic; Lukic, Gudelj; S Milinkovic-Savic, Stankovic, Zivkovic; Joveljic

We say: Germany 3-1 Serbia

Germany have yet to hit top form under Klopp, who will be eager to mastermind an improved display in front of the Allianz Arena crowd.

We are backing the hosts to ease past their visitors and secure a much-needed victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.