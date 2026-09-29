Czech Republic vs. England team news: Trent Alexander-Arnold decision made by Thomas Tuchel for key UEFA Nations League game

Thomas Tuchel has handed a start to Trent Alexander-Arnold for England's UEFA Nations League fixture against Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

The Real Madrid star has not started an international game in nearly two years and was left out of the Three Lions 2026 World Cup squad.

However, the 27-year-old gets his chance from the start in Prague as Tuchel makes four changes to the team that began Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley Stadium.

Three of the alterations come in the back four, with Como centre-back Trevoh Chalobah and Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall also being provided with opportunities.

Chelsea attacker Morgan Rogers also takes his place in the team as the number 10 behind Harry Kane.

Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa and the injured Nico O'Reilly are the trio to drop out of the backline.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham also misses out, with the intention seemingly being to rest the Real Madrid star unless England require him during the game.

© Iconsport / CTK

Czech Republic make three changes for England game

As for Czech Republic, head coach Santi Denia has made three alterations for the contest at the Fortuna Arena.

The most notable inclusion is that of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ladislav Krejci, who missed the Championship side's final game before the international break and the 2-1 defeat to Czech Republic on Saturday due to injury.

Goalkeeper Matej Kovar has also replaced Newcastle United stopper Lukas Hornicek between the sticks.

Teplice winger Matej Radosta is included in the final third, earning just his second cap.

Czech Republic XI: Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci, Slama, Cerv, Sulc, Sadilek, Radosta, Karabec, Hlozek

Subs: Hornicek, Kinsky, Vasulin, Zmrzly, Kricfalusi, Ambros, Vitik, Bucha, Macek, Lingr, Kral, Sacek

England XI: Trafford; Alexander-Arnold, Chalobah, Guehi, Hall; Anderson, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Rogers, Gordon; Kane

Subs: Pickford, Scott, Konsa, Bellingham, Ngumoha, Branthwaite, Garner, Calvert-Lewin, Gibbs-White, Eze, Quansah, Steele