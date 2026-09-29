Liverpool transfer news: Bayern Munich chief addresses Florian Wirtz rumours

Bayern Munich supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested that a deal for Florian Wirtz is not on the club's agenda in the near future.

Wirtz joined Liverpool in the summer of 2025 from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of £116m, but has struggled to recapture his best form.

The Germany international registered 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances for Leverkusen, but he has come nowhere close to producing those numbers for Liverpool.

That has prompted several critics, including Jamie Carragher, to launch scathing criticism of Wirtz, who has registered just one assist in his first six appearances of the campaign.

Bayern Munich chief addresses Florian Wirtz rumours

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Bayern were heavily linked with a move for Wirtz before he joined Liverpool, and there have been suggestions that the German champions could still hold an interest in him.

While Wirtz has remained an undisputed starter at Liverpool, his poor form has repeatedly sparked speculation over a possible departure, with that in turn fuelling talk of a potential move to Bayern.

"Whether something else might still be possible at some point? I don't know," said the 71-year-old to Münchner Abendzeitung, via Goal.

"The question is whether Wirtz is happy in Liverpool. I can't judge that. Uli and I were in contact with his father and mother for a while. Then they decided differently, and we respected that."

Florian Wirtz to Bayern Munich: Highly unlikely

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Andoni Iraola is a big admirer of Wirtz and is happy with the effort the German has put in, which has not necessarily been reflected by conventional goals-and-assists numbers.

Liverpool spent big to sign him and will do everything possible to make the deal work, because Wirtz remains a terrific talent who may simply need the right system to flourish.

Bayern have plenty of attacking talent at their disposal, with Vincent Kompany able to call upon Jamal Musiala, Lennart Karl and Serge Gnabry, all of whom are capable of playing in the number 10 role.

On top of that, summer signing Ismael Saibari can operate both as a striker and in the number 10 position, meaning a huge outlay on Wirtz would not make much sense for Bayern at this stage.