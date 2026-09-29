Man United handed key Bruno Fernandes fitness 'update' after injury scare on Portugal duty

Bruno Fernandes reportedly trained fully alongside his Portugal teammates on Tuesday ahead of his national side's UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark on Thursday.

The Manchester United captain was missing against Wales last time out through injury.

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus said that Fernandes was missing for what proved to be a 2-1 success due to a "complicated" injury, sparking fears at Man United.

"In the game against Wales, we went in with all the available players but Bruno Fernandes came off with a complicated problem," Jesus said at his pre-game press conference.

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Fernandes 'trains fully' ahead of Portugal's clash with Denmark

"The other case [Fernandes] involves treatment and recovery time. He’s coming off an injury at United, and he told me he’s been playing with that pain for the last three games, which is hindering him. It was one of the factors that prevented Bruno from playing at his best against Wales."

However, the fact that Fernandes remained with the Portugal squad suggested that it was only a minor problem for the Red Devils captain.

According to reports in Portugal, Fernandes trained fully with his teammates on Tuesday, and he is expected to be involved against Denmark on Thursday.

Fernandes has only missed six games for Man United through injury or illness since making the move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

The attacking midfielder has been in strong form for Man United at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, scoring four goals and registering one assist in seven appearances.

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Fernandes has been in strong form for Man United this season

Man United will return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10, and after Fernandes missed out against Wales, there was concern among the Red Devils fans.

However, the issue appears to have resolved itself.

Man United have suffered two defensive injuries during this international break, with Patrick Dorgu picking up an apparent hamstring issue while representing Belgium, while Noussair Mazraoui was forced off while playing for Morocco on Tuesday.