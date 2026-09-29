Preview: El Salvador vs Jamaica - prediction, team news, lineups

El Salvador will hope to remain perfect at home in this season’s CONCACAF Nations League when they host Jamaica on Friday at Estadio Cuscatlan.

Both teams are tied after two matchdays with three points as the Central Americans were clobbered 6-0 by Guatemala and the Reggae Boyz lost 1-0 at home to Honduras the last time out.

Match preview

After such a solid start to their League A campaign, beating Martinique 3-1, El Salvador were knocked back to earth on Monday in a humbling experience in Guatemala.

Hernan Dario Gomez suffered his worst defeat at the helm on matchday two, and it was the joint-biggest defeat for the national team this decade.

On Friday, his team can extend their Nations League winning run in El Salvador to three matches and maintain their 100% record in this competition all-time at Estadio Cuscatlan.

El Salvador are undefeated against Caribbean sides this year and have not lost a match to that region since Suriname beat them in a November 2025 World Cup qualifier, 4-0.

In 2026, they have yet to suffer back-to-back losses on the international stage, collecting a clean sheet after their first defeat of the year versus South Korea (1-0).

La Selecta can extend their unbeaten run versus the Jamaicans on Friday to six matches, while winning their last Nations League affair against them at Estadio Cuscatlan in 2019 (2-0).

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The thrill of his first Nations League triumph as a head coach was short-lived for Rudolph Speid, as the Jamaican boss did not see his side generate much on matchday two.

Jamaica had under 50% possession at home against the Hondurans and could not create many openings as they failed to win for the third time in their last four internationals.

In this upcoming match, they will aim to avoid suffering successive group defeats in League A of this tournament for the first time.

At the same time, they have been strong as the visitors in this phase of the competition, having won their last four League A group outings outside of Jamaica.

Jamaica have given up a goal or fewer in all but two of their away matches in the top tier of this tournament, blanking Nicaragua 2-0 in their last Nations League outing on the road in 2025.

The Reggae Boyz can claim their first victory versus El Salvador since 2015 this week and extend their unbeaten run against them to four matches.

El Salvador CONCACAF Nations League Form:

Jamaica CONCACAF Nations League Form:

Team News

© Imago / Agencia-MexSport

Injuries to Harold Daniel Osorio Moreno and Mauricio Cerritos will likely keep both players on the El Salvador sidelines for this upcoming fixture.

There was one new face in their starting 11 from matchday one to two, with Julio Enrique Sibrian Molina coming into the fold along the backline.

As for Jamaica, Andre Brooks is dealing with a knock, Leon Bailey is also injured and Rumarn Burrell is out after hurting himself on matchday one versus Guatemala.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is just a few appearances away from the century mark as he is the most experienced Jamaican selected for this window.

El Salvador possible starting lineup:

Gonzalez; Valladares, Cerros, Clavel, Cruz, Flores; Henriquez, Martinez, Diaz; Ordaz, B. Gil

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Blake; Gray, Lowe, Latibeaudiere, Webster; Anderson, Atkinson, Palmer; Cephas, Cadamarteri, Dixon

We say: El Salvador 0-1 Jamaica

While El Salvador are much more stable and compact at home, we believe Jamaica’s Nations League away form and their resilience will shine through in this one.