Man Utd chiefs 'planning' major U-turn as £200k-a-week star now set for fresh contract talks

Manchester United are 'planning' fresh contract talks with Luke Shaw despite previously facing uncertainty over the defender's long-term future at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old is out of contract next summer, but United now want to explore a new deal after he enjoyed his most consistent season for the club in 2025-26.

However, the Red Devils are still expected to strengthen at left-back, with Shaw's new contract not expected to end their search for an upgrade.

Man Utd plot fresh Luke Shaw contract talks

© Imago

United are planning talks over a new contract for Shaw at the start of 2027, according to emerging reports.

The England international has entered his 13th season at Old Trafford and is now the longest-serving player in United's senior squad.

Shaw's injury record has regularly disrupted his progress at United, but there is renewed optimism that his fitness problems are behind him after he featured in every Premier League game last season.

That was the first time in his career that he had managed to play every league fixture, strengthening his position within Michael Carrick's plans.

United still view Shaw as their starting left-back and do not want to risk losing him for nothing when his current contract expires next summer.

The club are therefore preparing to discuss an extension to his £200k-a-week deal while simultaneously working on adding greater competition in the position.

Shaw talks shouldn't stop Man Utd signing new left-back

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United should be careful not to let Shaw's improved availability change their plans to sign another left-back.

His ability to stay fit throughout last season was a major positive, but his lengthy injury history means relying on him as the club's only established senior option would still represent a risk.

The ideal solution would be to retain Shaw on a new contract while bringing in a younger, long-term upgrade who can eventually take over as the first-choice option.

United have already been linked with alternatives including RB Leipzig's David Raum and Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, while other targets could emerge before January.

Shaw can still have an important role at Old Trafford, particularly as an experienced rotation option who can provide cover across a demanding schedule.

But a new contract should not mean United abandon their search for another left-back. The two moves can work together, giving Carrick greater depth while gradually reducing the burden on Shaw.