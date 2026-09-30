Arsenal's Bukayo Saka criticised for underwhelming performance in England Nations League win

England returned to winning ways in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday evening, recording a 2-0 victory over Czech Republic courtesy of goals from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane.

It was a much-needed win for the Three Lions following their 3-2 loss to Spain.

Bukayo Saka started down the right for England, but it would be fair to say that the Arsenal attacker found it difficult to make his mark on the night.

The 25-year-old was replaced in the 71st minute of the contest, and it remains to be seen whether he keeps his starting role for England's next game against Croatia on Saturday.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy

What did the English media say about Bukayo Saka's performance?

BBC Sport handed Saka an overall match rating of 6/10, claiming that there was "not much of note" from the Arsenal attacker, with Gordon instead starring on the opposite side.

The Telegraph, meanwhile, said that it was "not a great night for Saka", with the forward 'wasting some promising positions due to poor delivery or turning backwards'.

The Standard gave Saka a rating of 5/10, saying that the forward "didn't have one of his better games in an England shirt".

The Sun focused on Saka's lack of synergy with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, in contrast to Gordon and Lewis Hall down the left.

The English media mainly discussed a lack of impact from Saka against Czech Republic.

© Iconsport / ALLSTAR PICTURE LIBRARY, Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

What did Thomas Tuchel say about England win?

England head coach Thomas Tuchel said in his post-match press conference: "I love sometimes these unglamorous results. Sometimes you just need to leave the stadium and win 2-0 and have a relaxed evening and go on to the next one.

"You cannot always be glamorous; you cannot always be super exciting. You sometimes have to do the hard work.

"There is not a lot of praise because we were the favourites; we demanded the win from us, and you go up with one man, of course, everyone expects (the win) from ourselves.

"That’s why we didn’t panic, but we needed to play with a little more urgency and dynamic movements on the side… We kept the effort in the man-to-man approach in the opponent’s half, and it was there until maybe the last 10 minutes. Overall, that’s what also builds character, if you go to Czechia in an away stadium and you just do it."

Tuchel must now decide whether to again select Saka down the right against Croatia on Saturday or make a change in the final third of the field.