Manuel Neuer's heir? Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Premier League goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer extended his contract at Bayern Munich in May this year, agreeing a one-year extension. The 40-year-old goalkeeper has not confirmed that this will be his final season as a professional, but the club are already looking at ways to prepare for his eventual departure.

Jonas Urbig, 23, is considered Neuer's natural successor at the Allianz Arena, and Bayern's plan would reportedly be to bring in another experienced goalkeeper to help the youngster through the transition period.

With that in mind, the club's hierarchy are said to be keeping tabs on Fulham's Bernd Leno, according to German newspaper Bild.

Why Leno would not be Bayern Munich's 'number one'

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The aim would be to make Leno a "reliable backup" for Urbig, who has been groomed to take over as Bayern's number one goalkeeper in the post-Neuer era and reportedly enjoys plenty of confidence internally at the club. Any potential transfer would take place in the summer of 2027.

The 34-year-old Premier League goalkeeper, who has a contract with the Cottagers until June 2027 - with the option to extend for a further season - would reportedly look favourably on a return to his home country, according to the German press.

Leno was born in Bietigheim-Bissingen, in the Stuttgart region, and came through the Stuttgart academy, but never played for the club at senior level. In 2011, he joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan before making the move permanent at the BayArena.

The goalkeeper raised his profile significantly at Leverkusen, being heavily relied upon from his earliest days there and performing well. Just over 300 appearances and 99 clean sheets later, he took on the challenge of a move to Arsenal.

At that stage, Leno was a regular for the German national team under Joachim Low, but he was not included in the squad for the 2018 World Cup. Arsenal saw him as an excellent market alternative to replace Petr Cech.

Between 2018 and 2021, the German was Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper, but he lost his place when Aaron Ramsdale arrived. In 2022, after 125 appearances (35 clean sheets), he agreed a move to Fulham, where he reclaimed his status as a starter. Since then, he has featured in 161 matches for the Cottagers, keeping 33 clean sheets.

Bayern Munich also weighing up other goalkeeping options

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Leno could begin talks with other clubs during the January transfer window. Besides him, Bayern Munich are reportedly also considering two other players still playing in German football: Finn Dahmen, the 28-year-old Augsburg goalkeeper, and Marvin Schwabe, 31, of Cologne.

Bayern's goalkeeping plans are still in the early stages and could involve more players, given that Neuer is not the only goalkeeper at the club with an uncertain future. The contract of Sven Ulreich, 38, currently third in the pecking order, also expires in June 2027.