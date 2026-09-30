Preview: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Sweden - prediction, team news, lineups

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Sweden meet in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night in what is a battle between the top two in Group B4.

While the home side will be delighted with four points from their opening two matches, the visitors have secured back-to-back victories.

Match preview

Despite having took Sweden to the World Cup, Graham Potter still has work ahead if he is to fully convince the nation's fans that he is the right man for the job.

However, the Englishman seems well on the way to a long reign with the Scandinavian nation having started this Nations League campaign with two wins in a row.

A 2-1 triumph over Romania was followed by a 3-1 victory against Poland on Monday, leaving Sweden top of the group.

While Sweden are yet to keep a clean sheet in any of Potter's 12 matches in charge, the only game they have not found the back of the net is the 3-0 defeat to France in the last 32 of the World Cup.

Viktor Gyokeres, who has a point to prove after finding himself out of favour at Arsenal, has scored in both of the recent Nations League matches.

© Iconsport / Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

Bosnia-Herzegovina came away from the World Cup disappointed to bow out at the last-32 stage to the United States.

Nevertheless, bouncing back with a goalless draw in Poland and 4-2 victory in Romania represents a strong bounce-back for a team that are developing positively under Sergej Barbarez.

Just two defeats have been posted in their last 14 games, a run that also includes the World Cup playoff successes over Wales and Italy on penalties.

Although they are outsiders to qualify from this group, three of Bosnia-Herzegovina's remaining four matches are on home territory.

These nations have not square off since Sweden prevailed by a 4-2 scoreline in a friendly back in 2010.

Bosnia-Herzegovina UEFA Nations League form:

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Bosnia-Herzegovina form (all competitions):

Sweden UEFA Nations League form:

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Sweden form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Barring any fitness issues, Barbarez may be prepared to select the same Bosnia-Herzegovina XI from the win in Romania.

Red Bull Salzburg forward Haris Tabakovic continued his strong start to the campaign with a goal in that fixture, his fifth in 13 international games, and should keep his spot down the centre of the attack.

PSV Eindhoven winger Esmir Bajraktarevic set up two goals in the previous game.

Providing that he wishes to stick with a 4-4-2 formation, Potter may also retain the same Sweden starting lineup.

However, Alexander Bernhardsson and Sebastian Nanasi are options to return on the two flanks, particularly the latter who supplied an assist after his introduction against Poland.

Right-back Emil Holm and Liverpool forward Alexander Isak have already withdrawn from the squad with injuries sustained during the first fixture versus Romania.

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Zlomislic; Memic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Basic, Gigovic; Bajraktarevic, Mahmic, Alajbegovic; Tabakovic

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Svensson, Lindelof, Starfelt, Gudmundsson; Walemark, Bergvall, Ayari, Nanasi; Nygren, Gyokeres

We say: Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-3 Sweden

With nine goals already been scored between them, we feel that this should prove to be an entertaining encounter. However, with a point to prove, expect Gyokeres to get on the scoresheet yet again in another victory for Sweden and Potter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.