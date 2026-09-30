Preview: France vs Italy - prediction, team news, lineups

Two football heavyweights will go toe to toe on Friday, as old foes France and Italy reconvene for a UEFA Nations League contest in Paris.

After both won their second game earlier this week, the pair will continue their League A Group 1 campaigns at Stade de France, where the hosts' coach seeks a triumphant return.

Match preview

With two wins from two away fixtures so far, it has been an almost flawless start to Zinedine Zidane's reign as France manager.

First, Les Bleus beat Turkey 1-0 in Kocaeli thanks to a second-half strike from captain Kylian Mbappe, then they added three more points with victory in Brussels on Monday night.

After Zidane made multiple changes - and his new-look team had twice struck the woodwork - Michael Olise stepped off the bench and secured yet another French success over Belgium.

France have won seven straight games against their neighbours, and this one has left them top of Group 1 with a maximum six points.

Now set for a home double-header, Zidane is sure of a warm reception in Paris, where he will fittingly face Italy on Friday night: 'Zizou' spent five years of a stellar playing career with Juventus.

Both sides beat the other 3-1 away from home in the last Nations League, but France lead 4-2 on the head-to-head since Italy's triumph in the 2006 World Cup final - Zidane's infamous final match as a player.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

While his French counterpart has waited for years to finally take the top job, Roberto Mancini is getting a second crack at leading the Azzurri.

The Euro 2020-winning boss began his second spell as national coach with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Belgium, but a rejuvenated side then thumped Turkey 4-1 on Monday.

Italy came flying out of the blocks in Bursa, as goals from Alessandro Bastoni, Davide Frattesi and Michael Kayode gave them a three-goal lead before the break, with the latter making a big impact on his senior debut.

Extending an impressive start to his own international career, Kayode's former Under-21s teammate Pio Esposito later added another, soon after the hosts had pulled one back.

Having got off the mark, Mancini must continue building towards the next Euros via this Nations League campaign, following in the wake of Italy's latest World Cup qualifying disaster.

After a brief return to their training base, La Nazionale will depart for the French capital, before wrapping up a busy schedule by welcoming Turkey to Bologna just three days later.

France Nations League form:

Italy Nations League form:

Team News

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Amid a slate of four competitive games within the space of 11 days, Zidane may choose to make more changes, after only Mike Maignan and Maxence Lacroix kept their place last time out.

With Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba unavailable, Jeremy Jacquet partnered Lacroix at centre-back, while Italy-based duo Andy Diouf and Lucas Da Cunha were also handed their first cap.

As Mbappe injured himself while scoring the winner in Turkey, Esteban Lepaul led the line on Monday; however, the Rennes forward could be replaced by Ousmane Dembele.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan star Pio Esposito scored his sixth goal in 11 international games by netting Italy's fourth against Turkey, having started alongside brother Sebastiano.

Mateo Retegui was not called up, so Moise Kean and Gianluca Scamacca must compete with the Espositos for selection once again.

Mancini named a 34-man squad for this camp, but 10 were left behind on Monday; now, Nicolo Barella, Honest Ahanor and Gianluca Mancini are among those who could come back into contention.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kalulu, Upamecano, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue

Italy possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Kayode, Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Barella, Fagioli, Tonali; Raspadori, P. Esposito, Cambiaghi

We say: France 2-1 Italy

Although Italy showed much more spirit and fluency in their second Group 1 game, they now face a significant step up in class.

France may have been restricted to one-goal wins so far, but the Zidane era has started promisingly, and even without Mbappe they have enough nous to beat the Azzurri's dubious defence.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.