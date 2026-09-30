Real Madrid confirm Raul Asencio operation: How long will centre-back be absent?

Real Madrid have revealed that Raul Asencio will undergo an operation on Thursday to resolve the issue with his tibia fracture.

The 23-year-old injured his tibia at the start of the year but initially decided against surgery and has instead been having conservative treatment in a bid to resolve the issue.

However, Asensio's discomfort has grown of late, and it is understood that another episode of pain has led to the decision being made for him to have an operation.

“Our player Raul Asencio will undergo surgery tomorrow due to a stress fracture in the tibia of his right leg," read a statement from Real Madrid.

There was initially hope that the minor fracture could be resolved without the need for surgery, but the pain has worsened since his return from a muscular injury.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid confirm Asencio will undergo surgery

Asensio missed the start of the campaign with a muscular problem - the Spaniard returned to the bench on September 12 but is yet to make an appearance this season.

The centre-back could have been in line to feature against Villarreal on October 10 given that Dean Huijsen is suspended, while Eder Militao and Ibrahima Konate are currently injured.

However, there is hope that Konate will have recovered from the knee injury that he suffered on international duty with France in time to play against Villarreal.

© Imago

How long will Real Madrid's Asencio be absent?

Real Madrid have not provided a timeframe for Asencio's recovery process at this stage.

However, according to Marca, it is likely that the defender will be absent for between two months and three months, meaning that the Spaniard might not be back on the field until 2027.

There was a host of speculation surrounding Asencio's future during the summer transfer window, with Los Blancos head coach Jose Mourinho believed to be willing to let him leave.

However, the muscular issue that he suffered ended any chance of a departure.

Asencio is not thought to be in Real Madrid's long-term plans, meaning that there is likely to be more speculation surrounding his future at the end of the current campaign.

The defender represented Real Madrid on 46 occasions during a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign before featuring 34 times for the senior side last term; his contract at Bernabeu is due to run until the summer of 2031.