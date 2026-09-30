Preview: Hungary vs Georgia - prediction, team news, lineups

Hungary and Georgia will continue their respective UEFA Nations League campaigns with a contest at Puskas Arena in Budapest on Friday evening.

The hosts are currently third in Group 2 of League B on one point, while Georgia are fourth in the section, also boasting one point from their first two matches.

Match preview

Hungary opened their 2026-27 Nations League challenge with a 1-0 defeat to Ukraine on September 25, before playing out a goalless draw away to Northern Ireland last time out.

One point from two matches has left Marco Rossi's side third in Group 2 of League B, showing the importance of this clash, which comes ahead of their second game against Ukraine on October 5.

The Tricolours were in League A in both the 2022-23 and 2024-25 tournaments, but their relegation last time out has seen them drop into League B for 2026-27.

Hungary have won 10, drawn eight and lost 10 of their 28 previous matches in the Nations League, scoring 29 times in the process and conceding 33.

National Eleven have faced Georgia on two previous occasions, with both of those games taking place during qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

© Imago / Zsombor Toth Photography

Georgia were 3-1 winners over Hungary in their last game in September 2001, but the reverse fixture was won by National Eleven - a 4-1 success on home soil.

Ramaz Svanadze's side opened their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 1-0 home defeat to Northern Ireland, before drawing 0-0 with Ukraine last time out.

Like Hungary, Georgia have one point from their opening two matches, which has left them bottom of the section, putting pressure on them to secure a positive result in this match.

The Crusaders played in Group D in the opening Nations League in 2018-19, since progressing to League B, and this is their second straight tournament at that level.

Georgia famously competed in the finals of Euro 2024, reaching the round of 16, and they will be determined to secure another spot in the next European Championship.

Hungary Nations League form:

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Hungary form (all competitions):

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Georgia Nations League form:

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Georgia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Hungary are once again expected to have Daniel Lukacs at the tip of their attack, with the 30-year-old bidding to add to the two goals that he has scored for the national side.

There could be a change in the number 10 spot, with Alex Toth impressing off the bench against Northern Ireland, and his display might earn him a position in the side.

Liverpool duo Dominik Szoboszlai and Mikos Kerkez should again feature from the start.

As for Georgia, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the standout player in their squad, and the visitors will be looking to the Paris Saint-Germain star for inspiration in this match.

Kvaratskhelia, who is one of the leading forwards in world football, has scored 23 times in 52 appearances for Georgia.

There is also expected to be a spot in the final third of the field for Georges Mikautadze, who has netted an impressive 23 goals for the national side.

Hungary possible starting lineup:

B Toth; Bolla, Orban, Csinger, Kerkez; Schafer, Csongvai; Jurek, A Toth, Szoboszlai; Lukacs

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Goglichidze, Dvali, Lochoshvili, Tsitaishvili; Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

We say: Hungary 1-1 Georgia

Both teams will be hoping that their major players step forward in this match - it is likely to be a close game, with the points potentially being shared in a low-scoring draw.