West Ham United transfer news: Niclas Fullkrug reveals why Hammers stint was so disappointing

West Ham United forward Niclas Fullkrug has revealed that he does not enjoy playing in England.

In the summer of 2024, the Germany international left Borussia Dortmund for the London Stadium in a £27m deal.

However, Fullkrug was able to scored just three goals in 29 appearances across all competitions before he was loaned out to AC Milan in the 2026 winter transfer window.

After a dismal stint at San Siro, the 33-year-old now finds himself on loan at one of his former clubs Werder Bremen.

Three goals, including one against RB Leipzig, have been scored in four Bundesliga starts.

© Imago / IPS

Fullkrug admits West Ham struggles

In an interview with SportBILD, Fullkrug effectively ended any possibility of playing in England again.

He said: "You only need to look at my medical history: I suffered a lot, but almost never because of muscle injuries.

"I can’t really explain why things went so badly for me at West Ham. England just isn’t the right fit for me, either as a player or as an athlete.

"Now I just hope everything stays the way it is."

© Imago / Sportsphoto

How will West Ham handle Fullkrug future?

Fullkrug's situation is complicated by the fact that he still has a contract with West Ham until 2028.

Furthermore, the Hammers are highly unlikely to be able to generate the £6.5m+ that is required to avoid a loss on their accounts due to the player turning 34 years of age in February.

There is the possibility that West Ham may attempt to reach a mutual termination of Fullkurg's contract in order to enable him to have his pick of German clubs next summer.