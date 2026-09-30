Aston Villa transfer news: Gianluca Prestianni update as Benfica make 'plan' for Argentine attacker

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been dealt a blow in the race to sign Benfica attacker Gianluca Prestianni.

After disappointing starts to the new Premier League campaign, Unai Emery and Roberto De Zerbi may already have one eye on the winter transfer window.

A report over the weekend indicated that the West Midlands and North London outfits had identified Prestianni as a potential addition.

Whether that was for the start of 2027 was unclear, yet it highlighted that both clubs are planning ahead.

Nevertheless, as per A Bola, it appears that the two English teams may struggle to get Prestianni out of the Portuguese giants.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

What Prestianni stumbling block do Aston Villa, Spurs face?

The aforementioned report has already stated that the 20-year-old has a release clause in the region of £86m in his contract.

However, the latest claim is that Benfica have a plan to hand the Argentine a new deal that runs until the end of 2030-31.

Furthermore, the Primeira Liga club hope that a substantial pay-rise will also convince Prestianni to extend his terms at Estadio da Luz.

Prestianni has already contributed five goals and three assists from seven starts in the top flight during 2026-27.

Despite that return, Villa and Spurs will not meet his buy-out option at this stage of his career.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Will Villa, Spurs move on from Prestianni?

With Villa already needing to break their transfer record to sign Prestianni, it is plausible that they quickly end their interest in the player.

Spurs heavily invested in creative areas during the summer transfer window, yet they are still lacking a number nine.

Prestianni is not of that profile, so Spurs may also deem it worthwhile to move on from trying to sign the former Velez Sarsfield starlet.