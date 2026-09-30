Preview: Belgium vs Turkey - prediction, team news, lineups

Belgium will be aiming to return to winning ways in the UEFA Nations League when they continue their 2026-27 campaign at home to Turkey on Friday evening.

The hosts are currently second in Group 1 of League A, three points behind the leaders France, while Turkey are fourth, having lost their opening two games in the tournament.

Match preview

Belgium opened their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Italy, but they will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to France.

The Red Devils are second in Group 1 of League A on three points, three points behind the leaders France, and they have two more matches during this international period, following this game with a clash against France (A) on October 5.

Mark van Bommel's side have made a positive start to their Nations League campaign given the strength of the opposition.

Belgium have always featured in League A of this competition, and their best-ever performance in the tournament came in 2020-21, when they finished fourth.

The Red Devils have faced Turkey on 11 previous occasions, boasting a record of three wins, five draws and three defeats against their opponents on Friday night.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Turkey's last two games against Belgium came during qualification for Euro 2012, with the former winning the home fixture 3-2, before the reverse game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Belgium have only actually won one of the last seven matches between these two sides, which is a record that will hand Turkey some confidence ahead of the contest.

Vincenzo Montella's side have had a difficult start to their 2026-27 Nations League campaign, opening up with a 1-0 home defeat to France, before losing 4-1 to Italy last time out.

Turkey are bottom of Group 1 of League A on zero points, and there is pressure on them to respond in their next two matches against Belgium and Italy.

The Crescent-Stars were in League C in 2022-23 and then League B in 2024-25, so their presence in League A is a major positive, and avoiding relegation would be seen as a huge achievement.

Belgium Nations League form:

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Belgium form (all competitions):

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Turkey Nations League form:

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Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Belgium will be without the services of Diego Moreira on Friday through suspension, with the attacker picking up a milestone booking against France.

Romeo Lavia will need to be assessed, having been forced off late on against France, while Mike Penders also faces a late fitness test for the home side.

Dodi Lukebakio is expected to benefit from Moreira's absence, while there should be another start in an attacking area for Kevin De Bruyne.

Thibaut Courtois and Jeremy Doku are notable absentees from the Belgium squad.

As for Turkey, goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is available again following a suspension.

Abdulkerim Bardakci and Ferdi Kadioglu are both expected to earn recalls to the starting side following the heavy home defeat to Italy last time out.

Turkey will again be looking to Real Madrid star Arda Guler for inspiration in this match, while there will be another start through the middle for Baris Yilmaz.

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, Seys; Tielemans, Lavia; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Godts; De Ketelaere

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Celik, Bardakci, Kabak; Aydin, Ozcan, Kokcu, Kadioglu; Guler, Yilmaz, Uzun

We say: Belgium 2-1 Turkey

Turkey are certainly good enough to make this a difficult match for Belgium, but we are expecting the hosts to ultimately navigate their way to all three points.