Cristiano Ronaldo retirement: Portugal boss Jorge Jesus set for 'unpredictable' talks with forward after Nations League rift

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for crunch talks with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus on Wednesday after he was benched for his country's game against Norway on Monday, the newest report has claimed.

The Nations League is well underway, with the extended international break allowing more games to be played than usual at this stage of the season.

Reigning Nations League champions Portugal have started in perfect fashion, with the country sitting top of their four-team group with six points from six.

However, not everything is harmonious at Selecao das Quinas given captain Ronaldo skipped training on Wednesday ahead of his side's game against Denmark after he was left on the bench on Sunday against Norway.

Portuguese outlet Record has revealed that Ronaldo and Portugal boss Jesus are set for talks centred around the future of the forward amid suggestions of a growing rift.

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Portugal future: Why Cristiano Ronaldo should retire from international football

There can be no doubt about Ronaldo's place in the pantheon of the greatest footballers of all time, but that does not mean he should be immune from criticism.

Now aged 41, the Al-Nassr striker is immobile and uninvolved at all unless teammates deliver the ball into the penalty area.

While not all forwards have to be heavily involved in possession, Ronaldo does not even offer runs in behind defences, and opponents often win their battles against him whenever they compete for the ball.

Portugal's current roster is incredibly talented, but boss Jesus may not be able to maximise the players at his disposal if Ronaldo demands to start for the national team.

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Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal: What legacy would Al-Nassr forward leave?

Should Ronaldo retire from Portugal in the near future, he would leave having won Euro 2016, as well as two Nations League titles.

The 41-year-old's record at the World Cup is not particularly impressive given he has only scored one goal in the knockout rounds of the competition.

However, it is impossible to deny his positive impact for Portugal, with the the veteran the nation's leading scorer (146) and leading appearance maker (234).