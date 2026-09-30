Preview: Ukraine vs Northern Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

Both boasting four points from their opening two games of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Ukraine and Northern Ireland will lock horns in Trnava, Slovakia on Friday night.

Northern Ireland will enter the match off the back of a goalless draw with Hungary, while Ukraine played out a goalless draw with Georgia in their last match.

Match preview

Ukraine opened their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Hungary on September 25, before drawing 0-0 with Georgia three days later.

Andrea Maldera's side are second in Group 2 of League B, and this is their third straight Nations League in League B, having previously been in League A in 2020-21.

The Blue and Yellows have won 12, drawn five and lost nine of their previous 26 matches in the Nations League, and another victory on Friday would place them in a strong position in the section ahead of their final game in this international period against Hungary on October 5.

Ukraine have faced Northern Ireland on six previous occasions, boasting a record of three wins, two draws and one defeat against Friday's opponents.

The last meeting between the two teams came in a friendly back in June 2021, with Ukraine recording a 1-0 victory over the Green and Whites.

© Imago / Mikolaj Barbanell

Northern Ireland's only win over Ukraine actually came in the last competitive meeting between the two sides - a 2-0 victory in the group stage of Euro 2016.

The visitors opened their 2026-27 Nations League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Georgia, before playing out a goalless draw with Hungary last time out.

Four points from two matches have left Michael O'Neill's side top of Group 2 of League B, and they have two more games during this international period, following the clash with Ukraine with a home fixture against Georgia on October 5.

Northern Ireland have won five, drawn seven and lost 12 of their 24 matches in the Nations League, and this is their third campaign in League B.

The Green and Whites were in League C in 2022-23 and 2024-25 before earning promotion, and they have made an impressive start to their current tournament.

Ukraine Nations League form:

WD

Ukraine form (all competitions):

LWWLWD

Northern Ireland Nations League form:

WD

Northern Ireland form (all competitions):

LDWLWD

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Ukraine have a fully-fit squad for this match, with no injury issues being reported, nor are there any suspension concerns for the Blue and Yellows.

Roman Yaremchuk has scored 18 times for his country and is once again expected to feature in the final third of the field in this Nations League fixture.

There should also be a start for Danylo Sikan in the front two, while there should be a position in the middle of midfield for Yehor Nazaryna.

As for Northern Ireland, Dan Ballard is out of the match due to an injury that he sustained during last week's clash with Georgia.

There is a strong chance that the away side will be unchanged from their last match against Hungary, including a spot in central midfield for Shea Charles.

Jamie Donley has scored twice in 12 caps for Northern Ireland, and the 21-year-old is once again expected to lead the line for the Green and Whites.

Ukraine possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Bondar, Sarapii, Mykhavko; Zubkov, Pikhalionok, Nazaryna, Khlan, Mykhailichenko; Sikan, Yaremchuk

Northern Ireland possible starting lineup:

P Charles; Atcheson, McConville, Brown; Hume, Galbraith, S Charles, Devenny; Price, Donley, Kelly

We say: Ukraine 1-1 Northern Ireland

We are expecting Friday's match to be tight in terms of the scoreline; both have been impressive in the 2026-27 Nations League, and we can see a low-scoring draw occurring here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.