Man City guilty: Jamie Carragher blasts "robbed" Premier League titles as pundit delivers verdict on punishments

Jamie Carragher has revealed he is in favour of stripping Manchester City of their titles following confirmation that they have been found guilty of breaching the Premier League's spending rules.

English football changed forever earlier this week after the Premier League announced they had found the Citizens guilty of all charges alleging they had breached its financial rules over a nine-year period.

The news will offer little comfort to Liverpool and Manchester United, who were denied titles by the Citizens in the period 2009 to 2018.

Pundit Carragher was in favour of City being stripped of their titles, though he was not particularly keen on those leagues being retrospectively awarded, telling Sky Sports: "I do think Manchester City's titles [that] they've won in this time, or trophies, should be taken off their list. Whether other clubs should get them is slightly different.

"I've been very lucky to win a few medals. I never look at the medal years later, but my mind goes back to a moment, I get a feeling in my stomach. I remember the referee blowing a final whistle of a big game.

"Those players [that missed out] will never get that feeling and it was robbed by Manchester City. That's what they haven't got. I don't think any player will care if you go and give them a medal, and he puts it in the house, in his trophy room, he'll never look at it."

City also experienced significant success in the FA Cup and EFL Cup, but neither are run by the Premier League, so taking those trophies away may prove to be more difficult.

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Man City charges: Should Man United and Liverpool get Premier League titles?

United finished second behind City in 2011-12 due to goal difference, with Sergio Aguero's iconic winner against Queens Park Rangers helping the Citizens finish first.

The Red Devils also finished second behind their rivals in 2017-18 under the direction of Jose Mourinho, though the gap was 19 points.

Liverpool agonisingly missed out on their first Premier League title in 2013-14, when they finished two points behind City.

While it would be hard to argue against the Citizens losing all three league crowns, awarding the titles to Liverpool and United could be the start of a problematic chain reaction.

Teams that missed out on Champions League qualification would argue that City prevented them from securing European revenue, while sides that were relegated could claim they were potentially denied six points, and other side could also lodge claims.

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Why Premier League must impose harshest sanctions possible on Man City

City were said to have artificially boosted their income by more than £900m between 2009 to 2018, and the sporting advantage they gained from circumventing the rules was enormous.

The Citizens were able to sign star players from the likes of Leicester City and Aston Villa, arguably preventing them from building upon any successes.

In order to avoid another club gaining similarly unfair sporting advantages, the Premier League must make the sanctions they impose on City as punitive as possible.