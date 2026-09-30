Liverpool transfer news: £70m Premier League star "happy" at current team as Andoni Iraola ponders January window addition

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh has refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool.

The Reds will return to Premier League action on October 11 against Manchester City in what is sure to be a fiercely-contested battle.

Andoni Iraola's attacking options could be slim for that clash due to the injuries Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak suffered while on international duty, and any prolonged absences will no doubt lead to calls to strengthen in January.

Brighton winger Minteh was linked to the Reds in the summer, but he refused to be drawn into speculation about his future, telling reporters: "I am focused. I am in Brighton. That is the team I am playing for. I don’t want to talk much about transfers. What God has decided for me, I am happy with it."

Liverpool reportedly bid twice for the winger, though their £60m offer fell short of Brighton's £70m asking price.

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January transfer news: Should Liverpool sign Yankuba Minteh?

One of the reasons Liverpool were said to have been reluctant to meet Brighton's demands was the fact the forward is currently injured, with there no clear timeframe on a possible return from his calf issue.

The 22-year-old has indicated that he is on the road to recovery, though spending at least £70m on a player who has not played a competitive match since May 24 would be risky.

YANKUBA MINTEH AT BRIGHTON IN 2025-26 (PREMIER LEAGUE) Matches: 34 Starts: 26 Goals: 3 Assists: 4 Successful Dribbles per 90: 1.9

Iraola has also managed to get by on the right side of attack using Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz, with the former particularly impressive.

If new sporting director Julian Ward is allowed to spend in the winter market, then it may be wiser to invest those funds elsewhere.

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Who should Liverpool target in the January transfer window?

If Isak's injury is minor as expected, and if Gakpo has been fortunate with his ankle injury, then the Reds may have the freedom to strengthen their midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister has been the only senior midfielder to perform at an acceptable level this season, with both Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai struggling.

While teenager Trey Nyoni has been impressive in his cameos, signing a star such as Lamine Camara from Monaco could help push the Merseysiders closer to the top of the table.