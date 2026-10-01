Barcelona: Flick changes Raphinha recovery plan after 58-day setback

Hansi Flick is reportedly planning a more cautious return for Raphinha after the Barcelona coach's decision to accelerate the Brazilian's recovery from a similar injury last season ended with a setback and 58 days on the sidelines.

Raphinha returned early from international duty after suffering muscular swelling in his right thigh during Brazil's victory over Australia on Tuesday.

The initial indications have offered Barcelona some encouragement, with the problem not currently thought to be serious, and the 29-year-old is due to undergo further tests on Friday to determine the extent of the injury.

That does not necessarily mean Raphinha will be rushed back for Barca's first game after the international break against Getafe on October 10.

According to Marca, Flick intends to take a different approach this time after what happened when the same player suffered a thigh injury last season.

Flick wants to avoid repeat of 58-day Raphinha setback

Raphinha was injured while representing Brazil in September 2025, but his recovery was subsequently accelerated as Barcelona attempted to bring him back into the team.

The decision backfired.

The forward suffered another muscular problem in the same right thigh and ultimately spent 58 days out of action, missing 13 matches for club and country before returning in November.

That experience is now influencing Barcelona's handling of his latest problem.

Even if Raphinha receives positive news from his examinations and is technically able to return against Getafe, Marca reports that Flick does not intend to take unnecessary risks with his leading scorer.

The German has particular reason to be cautious given Raphinha's importance since the start of the 2026-27 season.

Used predominantly in a central attacking role rather than his more familiar position from the left, the Brazil international has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in only eight appearances.

His adaptation has helped Barcelona make a perfect start to their La Liga campaign and has provided Flick with a solution in a position that caused uncertainty during the summer.

Raphinha's latest setback therefore comes at an awkward moment, but the lesson of last season appears to have changed Barcelona's priorities.

Getting him back for the earliest possible match is no longer necessarily the objective.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona face bigger Raphinha tests after Getafe

The timing of Barcelona's October schedule helps explain why Flick can afford to be patient.

Getafe visit Camp Nou on October 10 before Barca travel to Istanbul to face Galatasaray in the Champions League three days later.

A trip to Real Betis follows on October 17 before two of the biggest fixtures of Barcelona's autumn arrive within five days: Paris Saint-Germain away on October 20 and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on October 25. Barcelona themselves have described October as a demanding month across La Liga and Europe.

The priority is therefore not simply having Raphinha available for Getafe, but ensuring that he can remain available once that sequence intensifies.

Flick also has alternatives if the Brazilian is held back.

Gabriel Jesus and Hamza Abdelkarim are natural options through the middle, while Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Lamine Yamal can all offer different solutions across Barcelona's attack.

None, however, has replicated Raphinha's extraordinary scoring output during the opening weeks of the season.

That makes the decision facing Flick unusual. Barcelona's dependence on their 14-goal forward might normally encourage the coach to bring him back as quickly as possible.

After losing him for 58 days following a similar decision last season, his importance now provides the strongest argument for doing exactly the opposite.