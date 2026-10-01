Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Yamal stars as Mbappe, Konate suffer injuries

Barcelona and Real Madrid have experienced sharply contrasting international breaks so far, with Lamine Yamal scoring three times for Spain while Kylian Mbappe and Ibrahima Konate have both returned to the Bernabeu with knee injuries.

The extended September-October international window is not yet over, but Jose Mourinho's pre-break concerns have already been justified by two significant scares involving his Real Madrid squad.

Barcelona have not escaped fitness problems themselves, with Eric Garcia withdrawing from Spain duty and Raphinha returning from the Brazil camp with a thigh issue.

On the pitch, however, several of Hansi Flick's players have produced encouraging performances - none more so than Yamal.

The 19-year-old scored after only two minutes of Spain's 3-2 Nations League victory over England at Wembley before striking twice more in Tuesday's 4-1 win against Croatia.

That leaves the Barcelona winger with three goals from his first two appearances of the break as Spain continue their unbeaten run as world champions.

Yamal leads productive Barcelona contingent

Yamal has provided the most eye-catching contribution, but he has not been Barcelona's only player to make an impression.

Fermin Lopez was involved in Spain's dominant performance against Croatia, while Dani Olmo, Rodri and Pau Cubarsi have also featured during a perfect start to the Nations League campaign.

Pedri has contributed when called upon, while another Barcelona player, Anthony Gordon, has been productive for England.

The former Newcastle United winger scored during England's 3-2 defeat to Spain before finding the net again in Tuesday's 2-0 victory away to the Czech Republic.

Barcelona therefore have several important attacking players returning from international duty with confidence and goals behind them.

There have still been unwelcome medical developments.

Garcia suffered a left-knee problem during the warm-up before Spain's victory at Wembley and was subsequently replaced in Luis de la Fuente's squad by Robin Le Normand.

Raphinha also left Brazil duty after suffering a thigh issue, meaning Flick will still be monitoring the fitness of key members of his squad before La Liga resumes.

Neither concern, however, has so far created the same level of uncertainty as the two injuries suffered by Madrid's French contingent.

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Mourinho's international-break fears become reality

Mourinho had already spoken about the risks of losing players during the unusually long international window before his squad dispersed.

Konate was the first major concern.

The centre-back injured his knee while training with France ahead of their opening Nations League fixture against Turkey and was forced to return to Madrid without playing.

Mbappe then suffered his own knee problem during France's 1-0 victory over Turkey.

The forward scored the only goal of the game before being forced off, with subsequent tests at Madrid diagnosing a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee.

The initial fears surrounding both players have since eased.

Neither injury is currently expected to result in a lengthy absence, and there is optimism that both Konate and Mbappe could be available when Real resume their La Liga campaign against Villarreal on October 10.

Their availability will nevertheless remain particularly important for Mourinho.

Madrid are already without long-term absentee Eder Militao, while Dean Huijsen is suspended for the Villarreal game, increasing the importance of Konate recovering in time.

Mbappe, meanwhile, remains the central figure in Madrid's attack and had scored the winner for France before suffering his injury.

The international break could still produce further changes before club football returns, and Barcelona's own injury concerns prevent their fortnight from being described as trouble-free.

At this stage, though, the contrast is clear: Madrid have spent much of the break assessing two injured starters, while Yamal and several of Barcelona's internationals have been providing Flick with rather more encouraging updates.