Real Madrid release Raul Asencio statement following decision on complicated injury

Real Madrid have confirmed that Raul Asencio has had "successful surgery" to repair the fractured tibia that he suffered towards the start of 2026.

The 23-year-old injured his tibia earlier this year, but he had been following a conservative treatment programme in the hope that an operation could be avoided.

Asensio has been struggling with pain in the impacted area this season, though, and the decision was made earlier this week for the Spaniard to have surgery.

"Our player Raul Asencio underwent successful surgery today, performed by Dr. Manuel Leyes, to repair a stress fracture in his right tibia. The operation was supervised by the Real Madrid Medical Services,” read a statement from Real Madrid.

“Asencio will begin his recovery process in the coming days.”

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid's Asencio undergoes surgery on fractured tibia

Asencio missed the start of this season with a muscular injury and is yet to make a single appearance this term despite recently returning to the squad.

The Spaniard represented Real Madrid on 46 occasions during a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign before featuring 34 times for the senior side last term.

However, there was widespread speculation surrounding his future during the summer transfer window, with a number of clubs thought to be keen on his services.

Asensio's muscular injury ended his chances of leaving before the end of the transfer window, but there is again expected to be talk surrounding his future in 2027.

An exit is not straightforward given that his contract is due to run until the summer of 2031.

© Imago

Asensio injury: When will Real Madrid defender return to action?

There have been suggestions that Asencio could be back on the field before the end of the year, but Madrid Universal have claimed that he could be facing four months out.

Real Madrid will soon have Eder Militao available for selection following a long-term hamstring injury, while Ibrahima Konate's knee injury that he suffered on France duty is not serious, with the defender potentially available against Villarreal on October 10.