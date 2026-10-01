Manchester City transfer news: Real Madrid ready to pounce on Donnarumma opportunity?

Real Madrid on alert: the Spanish giants are interested in Gianluigi Donnarumma and could make him Thibaut Courtois's long-term successor.

The verdict is in for Manchester City. The English giants have been found guilty of serious financial breaches by an independent Premier League commission in the 115 charges case.

What remains to be seen is the punishment handed down to the club. The possible outcomes range from a fine to a points deduction, or even expulsion from the Premier League.

This situation has cast uncertainty over the future of Enzo Maresca's side, and in particular over its biggest stars. With that in mind, TeamTalk assessed the various options potentially available to Gianluigi Donnarumma, should he become available on the transfer market.

The 115 charges case: stars could leave Manchester City

© Imago

Numerous clubs would be expected to jump at this excellent opportunity to sign a world-class 27-year-old goalkeeper with extensive experience at club level (AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City) as well as on the international stage (85 caps for Italy).

Before his arrival at Manchester City in the summer of 2025, other suitors were also in the running.

Manchester United and Chelsea were also interested in the Italian, but appear to have since found their first-choice goalkeepers in Senne Lammens and Emiliano Martinez respectively.

The British outlet reports that Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Milan have previously tracked the former AC Milan player, while Galatasaray have also been mentioned among his suitors.

Real Madrid consider Donnarumma for the post-Courtois era

© Imago / Sportimage

In any case, while several clubs could be interested in Donnarumma, particularly if he were to become available at a reduced price, a clear favourite has already emerged.

According to TeamTalk, Real Madrid would be the most likely destination for the 27-year-old goalkeeper. The Spanish giants are specifically on the lookout for a successor to Thibaut Courtois.

The La Liga side consider the Italian international to have the ideal profile, with his extensive Champions League experience and imposing frame. Real Madrid are also financially capable of matching the Italian's salary at Manchester City.

It is worth noting that, for now, all of this remains pure speculation. It could, however, become concrete depending on the sanctions ultimately handed down to Manchester City.