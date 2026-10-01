Man City star player 'monitored' by leading Champions League heavyweight amid uncertainty of 115 charges

Manchester City are understood to be bracing for a potential exodus of star players after a tribunal found the club guilty on 114 of 115 alleged financial breaches.

The Citizens have strongly protested their innocence and are reportedly preparing to take their unprecedented case to the High Court in a bid to clear their name.

The prospect of severe domestic sanctions, including possible relegation from the Premier League, has thrown the futures of several key players at the Etihad into doubt.

Academy graduate Phil Foden is among the high-profile names now facing uncertainty over his future.

UCL heavyweight 'monitor' Foden availability

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According to TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich are closely monitoring the escalating situation and would absolutely move for Foden if he becomes available on the transfer market.

Bayern Munich are under the stewardship of former Man City captain Vincent Kompany, who is reportedly keen to reunite with a former teammate after the pair played together at City.

The 26-year-old England international, a versatile midfielder, attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham before committing his long-term future to his boyhood club with a lucrative deal running until 2030, signed under newly appointed head coach Enzo Maresca.

AC Milan have also considered a move, while several wealthy Saudi clubs explored the possibility amid recent periods of uncertainty.

Will Foden depart his boyhood club?

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For City’s hierarchy, sanctioning the departure of a lifelong supporter and decorated academy graduate would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Foden has consistently said that representing his boyhood club is all he has ever wanted from his professional career, making a potential exit far less straightforward than for other established squad members.

Depending on the level of the football pyramid to which City are relegated — if such punishment is meted out — the attacking midfielder could be among the few superstars to remain and help the club.

However, if the financial strain becomes overwhelming after a guilty verdict, player and club may be forced to consider a blockbuster move to a leading Champions League side.