Cristiano Ronaldo international retirement: Portugal legend's future assessed after sister's scathing outburst

The ongoing uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo's international future has intensified following a remarkable public outburst by his family.

The 41-year-old forward recently dominated headlines after making the highly unusual decision to abruptly leave the Portugal camp before promising to say his piece.

Ronaldo's premature departure reportedly occurred after he remained an unused substitute in Sunday's 2-1 win against Norway.

Ronaldo's international future: Elma Aveiro launches scathing attack on Portugal

© Iconsport / SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

The sister of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner subsequently took to social media to deliver a brutal assessment of the unfolding situation in remarks translated by Fabrizio Romano.

Elma Aveiro shared a passionately worded message on Instagram that heavily criticised the perceived lack of respect shown by Jorge Jesus and several observers towards the greatest idol in their history.

Aveiro firmly insisted that the legendary attacker deserved a significantly better structure from the national federation and demanded far more competence from domestic journalists.

Aveiro went even further by aiming her frustration directly at the Portuguese public by claiming that the nation is entirely ungrateful and does not deserve to have the absolute best.

ℹ️?? Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma shares the following message on Instagram by commenting “everything has been said here”.



“CR7 deserved more respect.

The national team deserved more structure.



Portuguese journalism deserved more competence and less speculation.



As for the… pic.twitter.com/gePBdM27FT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2026

Warning of a return to footballing mediocrity

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The scathing social media post concluded with a stark warning about the future trajectory of the national team without their talismanic captain.

Aveiro boldly declared that Portugal will inevitably return to the exact same level of footballing mediocrity that existed before her brother initially burst onto the international stage.

Portugal failed to win a major competition until the European Championship in 2016, and they have since added two UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

The veteran striker currently holds the outright men's international record with an astonishing 146 goals across 234 appearances for his country.

Whether he will ever be given the opportunity to add to that historic tally remains to be seen following this highly publicised fallout.

Will Ronaldo play for Portugal again?

© Imago / APL

At this point, it remains unknown if the forward will add to his 234 appearances for the national team.

Given his age, there was always a sense it was always a case of when, not if, Ronaldo's time with with Lusos will draw to a close.

With the latest episode, the 41-year-old's perceived intention to play at Euro 2028 may not see the life of day.