Cristiano Ronaldo latest: Legendary forward releases statement as retirement rumours grow

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he has left the Portugal camp ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League fixture with Denmark.

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus denied a rift with Ronaldo when he spoke to the media during his press conference on Wednesday, but it was clear that all was not well between the two.

Jesus said that Ronaldo would not start against Denmark but could be used off the bench - that will now not be the case, though, as the 41-year-old has left the Portugal camp.

The veteran revealed that he would explain his reasons "in due course".

"After the press conference of the national team, and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have made the decision to leave the national team training camp," Ronaldo posted on Instagram.

© Iconsport / ZUMA/Alamy

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp ahead of Denmark clash

"In due course, I will tell all the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, to which I always dedicated myself. Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my teammates good luck, without exception."

Ronaldo started against Wales in Portugal's opening 2026-27 Nations League match but was then an unused substitute in the game against Norway on Sunday.

Jesus confirmed in his press conference that a meeting took place between himself, Ronaldo and the federation president Pedro Proenca following the Norway clash.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the game," Jesus told reporters during his press conference. "If we need him [Ronaldo] to play [at some point], he'll play. If not, he won't.

"It seems like there was an issue between us, but there was no issue. I'm the one who makes the decisions and everybody knows that."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Ronaldo could announce retirement from international duty

It had been thought that Ronaldo would retire from international duty following the 2026 World Cup, but he was named in Jesus' first squad after replacing Roberto Martinez.

At this stage, it is unclear whether Ronaldo is on the verge of announcing that his time with Portugal is over, but that is certainly a real possibility due to the latest events.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, and he has a record of 146 goals in 243 appearances for Portugal.

The forward is chasing the 1,000-goal mark before the end of his career, currently sitting on 979 goals, and he has a contract with Al-Nassr until the end of the season.