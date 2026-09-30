Cristiano Ronaldo latest: Legendary forward could be about to announce Portugal retirement

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has insisted that there is no rift with Cristiano Ronaldo, but rumours of international retirement for the legendary forward are gathering pace.

The 41-year-old was an unused substitute in Portugal's Nations League clash with Norway on Sunday - a match that the holders of the trophy won 2-1.

Portugal will continue their Nations League campaign against Denmark on Thursday, and it had been thought that Ronaldo would be introduced back into the side.

However, Jesus has revealed that Goncalo Ramos is in line to start again against the Danes.

Jesus has also confirmed that a meeting took place between himself, Ronaldo and the federation president Pedro Proenca following the Norway clash.

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Ronaldo could soon announce Portugal retirement

"I don't know what's going to happen in the game," Jesus told reporters during his press conference. "If we need him [Ronaldo] to play [at some point], he'll play. If not, he won't.

"It seems like there was an issue between us, but there was no issue. I'm the one who makes the decisions and everybody knows that."

Jesus is believed to have told Ronaldo that he would feature in the latter stages against Norway before changing his mind, and he admitted that sending the veteran to warm up was a mistake.

"I can promise whatever I want, I'm the coach," Jesus said. "No player will ever make a decision for me."

When asked about the meeting: "We had to talk the three of us, but I had already talked with Cris and the president didn't have to solve anything because there was nothing to solve."

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Ronaldo 'leaves Portugal camp' after Jesus press conference

In fresh developments, Marca have reported that Ronaldo has left the Portuguese national team camp and could board a private plane to Madrid before the end of the evening.

The report claims that Ronaldo could potentially announce his retirement from international football due to the falling-out with Jesus, despite the head coach denying that has occurred.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, and he has a staggering record of 146 goals in 243 appearances for Portugal.

The veteran is chasing the 1,000-goal mark, currently sitting on 979 goals, and he has a contract with Al-Nassr until the end of the current campaign.